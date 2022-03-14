DJ Alok vs KSHMR's K: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for ranked games? (March 2022)

DJ Alok and K are arguably two of the best characters in Free Fire MAX. Their abilities are diverse in nature and yet provide similar tactical perks in battle. While one relies on an in-built cooldown system, the other relies on EP to function.

Although both of these characters are staple features in-game, be it BR mode or Clash Squad, how do they square up against each other in ranked matches? Read on to find out.

Breaking down DJ Alok and K in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is good for healing and strategic support in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Drop The Beat, can restore the hit points of friendly players within a 5-meter radius. Additionally, their movement speed increases by 15% for 10 seconds.

Given that his ability has a low cooldown time of 45 seconds, players can frequently use it in combat situations or exploration. Furthermore, since the ability provides tactical buffs, the character is indispensable during a team fight. Despite him being a supporting character, players can use him aggressively as well in combat.

K

K is a master of EP and can control the flow for his own benefit. His ability, Master Of All, allows the user to regenerate three EP every second via the Psychology mode. In contrast, the Jiu-Jitsu mode allows the user to convert the EP to HP at a 500% rate.

As a secondary bonus, the character also has an increased EP pool of 250. This allows the user to depend on EP for healing instead of medkits. In combat, this near-unlimited EP allows the user to casually outlast opponents throughout the match.

Verdict

Although K is a powerful character in Free Fire MAX, DJ Alok is the clear winner, given the utility of his ability. While it can be argued that K can also heal the entire team, it won't matter if none of them have EP. On the other hand, DJ Alok can heal the entire team with just his ability. No other prerequisites have to be fulfilled.

Furthermore, given the constraints of K's utility in combat, he's better suited for solo players. In contrast, DJ Alok's ability can benefit the entire team. These advantages ensure that DJ Alok is the best when it comes to ranked matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu