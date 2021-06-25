DJ Alok vs Maro vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire is renowned for its competitive fast-paced battle royale matches, which offer Classic Ranked and non-Ranked play.

Ranked matches are the most favorite match types of players as they get to fight difficult opponents and push their rank tiers to prove their credibility in-game. In addition, choosing the best character while playing such matches offers an extra edge to players on the ground.

This article compares the most admired Free Fire character, DJ Alok, with Maro and Elite Kelly to see who will be better for rank pushing.

Analyzing DJ Alok, Maro, and Elite Kelly in Garena Free Fire

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill type: Passive

Maro enjoys bow hunting as he is a falconer, and Falcon Fervor is his passive ability. Level 1 increases damage over distance by up to 5%. It also allows players to enhance damage inflicted upon tagged opponents by 1%.

The maximum level of this skill (level 6) increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage inflicted to designated enemies will increase by 3.5 percent.

DJ Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability is known as Drop the Beat. It creates a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by ten percent and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at Alok's base level.

After using universal fragments, his skill improves. It raises the ally's movement speed by 15% at its highest level and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Elite Kelly

Elite Kelly in Free Fire

Ability: Deadly Velocity

Skill type: Passive

Elite Kelly is an upgraded, aka "Awakened," version. Kelly "The Swift" has a passive ability known as Deadly Velocity that activates after sprinting for four seconds. After activation, the first shot on the enemy causes 101% damage, and the power lasts for five seconds.

At her maximum potential (Level 6), the first shot damage caused on the enemy boosts to 106%.

Verdict: Who is better?

All three characters are excellent for rank pushing and can be used in various ways to achieve the best results. However, DJ Alok is the most potent, offering a healing ability and boosted movement speed to players.

Maro is an excellent option for passive players and sniper lovers, whereas Elite Kelly is a perfect choice for mid-range and close-range combat.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is one's own decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style. Therefore, this article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer