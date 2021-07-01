DJ Alok vs Wukong vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Free Fire often witnesses intense competition among players to survive to get the Booyah! in battle royale matches. But unlike other BR titles, Free Fire offers many characters in the game with unique abilities.

These unique abilities aid players significantly on the battleground. Hence, choosing the right character is always important as it can enhance the gameplay of a player.

DJ Alok, Wukong, and Elite Andrew are three of the better characters in Free Fire, possessing excellent abilities. This article compares them to determine who is better for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Analyzing DJ Alok, Wukong, and Elite Andrew in Free Fire

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Elite Andrew possesses the original Andrew character's skill (Armor Specialist) and his awakened passive skill, Wolf Pack.

It lessens the armor damage by 8%. And if teammates also have Elite Andrew's ability, an extra 15% damage reduction is added from each. This ability decreases armor damage by 14% at the max level.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok's skill, Drop the Beat, generates a 5m aura that boosts the teammates' movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for five seconds.

After using universal fragments, players can boost Alok's active skill to level 6, where he boosts the teammates' movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP per second for 10 seconds.

Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Ability: Camouflage

Skill type: Active

Wukong's active ability, Camouflage, transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds at level 1. And the CD is of 300 seconds. The conversion stops when the player attacks an opponent. However, the CD resets when they kill an enemy.

Wukong's CD period reduces to 200 seconds at his max level, and the transformation duration increases to 15 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

DJ Alok is the best choice among the three for rank pushing in Free Fire. His versatile ability will help players heal themselves continuously amidst a fight while increasing the movement speed.

Wukong and Elite Andrew are both excellent options for aggressive players. However, Wukong's ability is better than the latter for intense close-range fights.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu