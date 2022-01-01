DJ Alok vs Wukong: Which character is better in Free Fire OB31 version?

Players get to unlock and equip plenty of characters with interesting abilities in Garena Free Fire. Furthermore, two in-game categories offer a variety of choices between active and passive skills. Some abilities have acquired a lot of fame, while some are still underrated.

Wukong and Alok are among the most widely used characters with active abilities. Both characters have earned a cult-like fan base over time and rightly so due to their tactical prowess. However, there is still a difference between the utility of both characters.

Garena Free Fire: A character ability comparison of Alok and Wukong

Both Alok and Wukong are available in the Free Fire store, where users can unlock them using diamonds. Their respective character abilities are given as follows:

Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Camouflage (Active)

Cooldown - 300 seconds (decreasable)

The ability allows players to turn into a bush and blend into their surroundings for a specific duration of time. Players can move freely with a 20% decrease in their movement speed, but will turn back into Wukong if they fire a weapon. Fortunately, the cooldown resets if they down an enemy player.

Level-ups for Camouflage:

Level 1:

Duration: Ten seconds

Ten seconds Cooldown: 300 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: Eleven seconds

Eleven seconds Cooldown: 280 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: Twelve seconds

Twelve seconds Cooldown: 260 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: Thirteen seconds

Thirteen seconds Cooldown: 240 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: Fourteen seconds

Fourteen seconds Cooldown: 220 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: Fifteen seconds

Fifteen seconds Cooldown: 200 seconds

Alok

Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

Cooldown - 45 seconds (Constant)

Players get a 5-meter aura upon activation that provides a 10% movement speed bonus. Moreover, the aura also grants HP recovery for a few seconds with a five HP/second rate.

Level-ups for Drop the Beat:

Level 1:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds Agility: 10%

Level 2:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds Agility: 11%

Level 3:

Duration: Seven seconds

Seven seconds Agility: 12%

Level 4:

Duration: Eight seconds

Eight seconds Agility: 13%

Level 5:

Duration: Nine seconds

Nine seconds Agility: 14%

Level 6:

Duration: Ten seconds

Ten seconds Agility: 15%

Conclusion

It is pretty clear by the attributes and skills that Alok is a better Free Fire character in comparison to Wukong, as the former has an ability with a shorter cooldown and more usefulness in a game. Furthermore, while using Wukong, players need to have a better skill-set, which is not the case with Alok.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

