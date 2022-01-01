DJ Alok vs Wukong: Which character is better in Free Fire OB31 version?

Players get to unlock and equip plenty of characters with interesting abilities in Garena Free Fire. Furthermore, two in-game categories offer a variety of choices between active and passive skills. Some abilities have acquired a lot of fame, while some are still underrated.
Wukong and Alok are among the most widely used characters with active abilities. Both characters have earned a cult-like fan base over time and rightly so due to their tactical prowess. However, there is still a difference between the utility of both characters.
Garena Free Fire: A character ability comparison of Alok and Wukong
Both Alok and Wukong are available in the Free Fire store, where users can unlock them using diamonds. Their respective character abilities are given as follows:
Wukong
Ability - Camouflage (Active)
Cooldown - 300 seconds (decreasable)
The ability allows players to turn into a bush and blend into their surroundings for a specific duration of time. Players can move freely with a 20% decrease in their movement speed, but will turn back into Wukong if they fire a weapon. Fortunately, the cooldown resets if they down an enemy player.
Level-ups for Camouflage:
Level 1:
- Duration: Ten seconds
- Cooldown: 300 seconds
Level 2:
- Duration: Eleven seconds
- Cooldown: 280 seconds
Level 3:
- Duration: Twelve seconds
- Cooldown: 260 seconds
Level 4:
- Duration: Thirteen seconds
- Cooldown: 240 seconds
Level 5:
- Duration: Fourteen seconds
- Cooldown: 220 seconds
Level 6:
- Duration: Fifteen seconds
- Cooldown: 200 seconds
Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)
Cooldown - 45 seconds (Constant)
Players get a 5-meter aura upon activation that provides a 10% movement speed bonus. Moreover, the aura also grants HP recovery for a few seconds with a five HP/second rate.
Level-ups for Drop the Beat:
Level 1:
- Duration: Five seconds
- Agility: 10%
Level 2:
- Duration: Six seconds
- Agility: 11%
Level 3:
- Duration: Seven seconds
- Agility: 12%
Level 4:
- Duration: Eight seconds
- Agility: 13%
Level 5:
- Duration: Nine seconds
- Agility: 14%
Level 6:
- Duration: Ten seconds
- Agility: 15%
Conclusion
It is pretty clear by the attributes and skills that Alok is a better Free Fire character in comparison to Wukong, as the former has an ability with a shorter cooldown and more usefulness in a game. Furthermore, while using Wukong, players need to have a better skill-set, which is not the case with Alok.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.