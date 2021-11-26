Elite Andrew vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Aggressive players are well rewarded in Free Fire. They enjoy higher K/D ratios, more points per match, and higher rank tiers. Although skill plays a vital role, good characters are needed to support the playstyle.

Speaking of which, two characters stand out for their ability to last longer during a gunfight - Elite Andrew and A124. One is gifted with the ability to heal, while the other provides damage reduction. Who's the better character? Read on to find out.

Elite Andrew vs A124: Abilities of the Free Fire characters explained

1) Elite Andrew

Once awakened, Elite Andrew has no equal when it comes to damage reduction in Free Fire. His "Wolf Pack" ability, an upgraded version of "Armor Specialist," provides added perks and benefits.

At base level, his ability grants 2% reduction in vest durability loss. Additionally, armor damage reduction is also increased by 5%. This is great for enhanced survivability during extended gunfights.

At the max level, the ability decreases vest durability loss by 12% and armor damage reduction is further increased to 11%. As a bonus, players will also gain 15% damage reduction for every teammate carrying this skill.

2) A124

A124's "Thrill of Battle" ability is simple yet effective. Players can use it to rapidly heal during combat and stay in the fight longer. At base level, when activated, the ability converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. It has a cooldown time of only 10 seconds.

When at max level, the ability converts 60 EP to HP. This provides a huge HP recovery boost, enabling players to play more aggressively without the need to stop and heal.

Elite Andrew vs A124: Combat uses in Free Fire

1) Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew's ability focuses on armor bonuses and damage reduction in Free Fire. Additionally, if the entire squad is using this ability, they all gain a bonus damage reduction of upto 45%.

2) A124

A124's ability makes her self reliant. She can use it to heal herself in combat rapidly. This comes in handy during rushes and intense close-range shootouts in Free Fire.

Elite Andrew vs A124: Conclusion

Elite Andrew and A124 have similar abilities in Free Fire. They both focus on survivability. However, when it comes to increasing combat effectiveness, Elite Andrew is the clear winner.

If every member of the team carries his ability, damage reduction is shared across the team. This can be used to aggressively push opponents while taking less damage in the progress.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Who is better? Elite Andrew. A124. 1 votes so far