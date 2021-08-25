Enharmonic Treblerock bundle in Free Fire: How to get, spin cost, and other rewards

Free Fire has a vast collection of cosmetics, such as bundles, skins, and more. These items are usually available as rewards in new in-game events or in Luck Royale. Players can also spend diamonds to obtain them.

A new Musical Ascension event was introduced in Free Fire earlier today, i.e., 25 August 2021. The event gives players an opportunity to acquire various rewards until 7 September 2021.

Obtaining the Enharmonic Treblerock bundle from Musical Ascension event in Free Fire

The Musical Ascension event in Free Fire will be available until 7 September (Image via Free Fire)

In the Musical Ascension event, Free Fire players can spin to obtain Legends Tokens. Each spin costs a certain amount of diamonds.

These tokens are required to obtain the various rewards in the event, including two bundles and a fist skin.

The prize pool of the Musical Ascension event includes the Soundwave Thrasher and several other rewards (Image via Free Fire)

A single spin costs 20 diamonds, while a pack of five spins costs 90 diamonds. Players will receive items from the prize pool at random.

Additionally, a player can trade three undesirable items from their backpack for another chance at drawing the rewards.

Here is the complete list of rewards that players can acquire from the Musical Ascension event

The Soundwave Thrasher (Image via Free Fire)

1 Legends Token – Soundwave Thrasher

The Jeep Thrash Goth (Image via Free Fire)

2 Legends Tokens – Jeep Thrash Goth

The Cadencia Treblerock Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

3 Legends Tokens – Cadencia Treblerock Bundle

The Fist Bump skin (Image via Free Fire)

4 Legends Tokens – Fist Bump

5 Legends Tokens – Enharmonic Treblerock Bundle

Players are not guaranteed to obtain a Legends Token in a given number of spins.

Steps to procure Enharmonic Treblerock and Cadencia Treble bundle in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to participate in the new Musical Ascension event:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section and select the Musical Ascension event.

Select Musical Ascension and make the preferred spins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the desired spin and verify the purchase.

Step 3: Once players have pressed the "Confirm" button, the respective number of diamonds will be deducted from their account, and they will receive the rewards.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh