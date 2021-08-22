How to get free Amplified Bassrock Bundle in Free Fire 4th Anniversary event

Free Fire's 4th Anniversary celebrations are in full swing, with many of the events already having started a few days earlier. The peak day of the event is scheduled for 28 August 2021. Users will receive free character and Cube Fragments on this day.

The Amplified Bassrock bundle is one of the coveted rewards up for grabs. Users will have to participate in the Memory Jigsaw event to get it. The event beganon 20 August 2021 and will be available until 5 September 2021.

Obtaining Amplified Bassrock bundle in Free Fire

Players can attain the Amplified Bassrock bundle via the new event (Image via Free Fire)

As stated earlier, the Amplified Bassrock bundle is part of the reward in the Memory Jigsaw event. In this event, participants need to complete all four sections, each of which takes 12 Rhythm Fragments.

Users will be rewarded when they use up a certain number of fragments or when a section is completely lit up.

Bundle items are rewards for using a given number of fragments. They are as follows:

Use 8 Rhythm Fragments – 3,000 gold

Use 16 Rhythm Fragments – Amplified Bassrock (Shoes)

Use 24 Rhythm Fragments – Amplified Bassrock (Facepaint)

Use 32 Rhythm Fragments – Amplified Bassrock (Bottom)

Use 40 Rhythm Fragments – Amplified Bassrock (Head)

Use 48 Rhythm Fragments – Amplified Bassrock (Top)

This will allow players to receive the entire Amplified Bassrock bundle after completing the jigsaw puzzle.

Items that users will obtain upon completing each of the sections (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, there are several rewards for filling each individual section of the jigsaw. They are:

Green section: 5x Gold Royale Voucher

Blue section: 2x Incubator Voucher

Purple section: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Yellow section: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

How to get Rhythm Fragments in Free Fire for the Memory Jigsaw event

Players can get all four colors of the Rhythm Fragments from the Fragment Royale event. This is another event where users can draw various rewards, which can be seen in the picture below:

There are several rewards available in the Fragment Royale event (Image via Free Fire)

They need Anniversary Dynamic Tokens to draw the rewards in the Fragment Royale event. Hence, if the players draw the Blue ball, they stand a chance to get Rhythm Fragments.

Edited by Sabine Algur