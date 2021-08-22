Rahul Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, subscribers, guild, and more details

Rahul Gamer is a notable Free Fire YouTuber and a well-known name in the community. He regularly churns out videos about a variety of subjects such as gameplay, events, and more. His YouTube channel has over 1.57 million subscribers and a total of 101.18 million views.

In the previous 30 days, he has earned 70 thousand subscribers and 8.34 million views. Rahul Gamer also boasts 438k followers on Booyah.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339. His in-game stats as of 22 August 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has a win rate of 12.68% in the duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has participated in 9511 squad matches and has 1997 wins, leading to a win rate of 20.99%. He has also managed to eliminate 28375 enemies in these matches with a K/D ratio of 3.78.

He has notched 668 Booyahs in 5266 duo games, converting to a win ratio of 12.68%. The internet star has 15040 frags and upheld a kill-to-death ratio of 3.27.

The YouTuber has contested in 2718 solo games, and his win tally stands at 350 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 12.87%. With 7807 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

Rahul Gamer has a kill-to-death ratio of 6.07 in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer has featured in 187 squad matches and emerged victorious on 52 occasions, converting to a win rate of 27.80%. He registered 819 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 6.07.

He has played 73 duo games and clinched 14 of these, which translates to a win percentage of 19.17%. The content creator has secured 366 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Lastly, Rahul Gamer has 15 victories out of the 66 solo matches that he has participated in. It roughly equates to a win ratio of 22.72%. In these matches, he has 262 kills for a 5.14.

Note: The stats were recorded while writing the article and thus might change as he plays further games.

Guild

Rahul Gamer's Guild ID (Image via Free Fire)

Rahul Gamer is the leader of THE LASTHOPE guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 300954041.

YouTube channel

Rahul Gamer has been creating Free Fire-related videos for a while now. Currently, he has over 325 videos on the channel that have over 102 million views in total, with the most-watched video standing at 6.8 million views itself.

Edited by Srijan Sen