NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, Monthly YouTube income, and stats in August 2021

Abu Talha, also known as NoobGamer BBF, has been creating Free Fire content for a while now. He currently has over 1.22 million subscribers and over 145.37 million views on his channel.

In addition to this, he also runs several other YouTube channels - BBF and BBF LIVE. Moreover, the prolific content creator has more than 121K Instagram followers.

NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 757191628. NoobGamer BBF’s stats as of 21 August are provided below:

Lifetime stats

NoobGamer BBF has 2471 kills in the squad games (Image via)

NoobGamer BBF has featured in 1791 squad games and emerged victorious on 249 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 13.90%. He has collected 2471 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.29.

He has played 652 duo matches and claimed first place in 56 of them. It equates to a win ratio of 8.58%. The content creator has secured 1054 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 1.77.

The streamer has 211 matches under his name and triumphed in 17 games, turning to a win percentage of 8.05%. With 325 kills, the internet star has retained a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

He is yet to play a ranked squad game in this season (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has not yet played a ranked squad game in the current season.

The player has participated in one duo match and has three frags at a K/D ratio of 3.

Lastly, the internet star has also played one solo game and is yet to register a victory. He has eliminated seven enemies and notched a K/D ratio of 7.

Note: The stats were registered while writing the article, and thus, these might change as the player continues to play more games.

Income

His earnings from NoobGamer BBF channle (Image via Free Fire)

NoobGamer BBF is estimated to earn approximately $830 to $13.3K. On the other hand, the estimates for his yearly income are $10K to $159.4K

(Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

NoobGamer BBF started his YouTube journey by streaming PUBG Mobile and later switched to Garena Free Fire. The most popular video on NoobGamer BBF's channel stands at 4.1 million.

Edited by Ravi Iyer