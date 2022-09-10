Enjoy gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Free Fire players consume a wide range of content across several platforms, and this has opened the door for a variety of current creators. Manish Kumar Das, also known as Enjoy gaming, has seen tremendous growth in the last year and has now established himself as a popular figure in the game's Indian community.

His primary channel stands at 2.92 million subscribers and is nearing the three million mark. The player posts videos about upcoming events, tips, tricks, shorts, and more. Manish Kumar Das also runs a second channel, Enjoy Army, which has 23.1k subscribers.

Enjoy gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Enjoy gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID 1971953405. The Indian star is ranked Platinum 4 in the BR-ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-ranked mode. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Enjoy gaming lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Enjoy gaming has made 1297 appearances in solo matches and has 86 wins, resulting in a win rate of 6.63%. He has secured 2176 eliminations with 410 headshots, amounting to a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot rate of 18.84%.

He has played 757 duo matches and has been victorious 48 times, equating to a win rate of 6.34%. He has registered 1003 kills with 169 headshots, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 1.41 and a headshot rate of 16.85%.

Enjoy Gaming has played 904 squad games and secured 130 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 14.38%. He has notched 1457 kills with 260 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot rate of 17.84%.

Ranked stats

Enjoy gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has featured in four solo games and is yet to find a single victory in the current Free Fire MAX season.

Manish Kumar Das has participated in one duo match and has not secured a single kill.

Enjoy gaming has engaged in 14 squad games and has been victorious on two occasions, resulting in a win rate of 14.28%. With 22 eliminations and six headshots to his credit, the YouTuber has sustained a K/D ratio of 1.83 and a headshot rate of 27.27%.

Note: Enjoy gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 10 September 2022. This will change as he features in more battle royale titles.

Monthly income

Enjoy Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted by Social Blade, Enjoy gaming is expected to generate a monthly income of $7.9K and $126.1K. The yearly earnings are projected to be $94.5K to $1.5M.

YouTube channel

Manish Kumar Das launched the Enjoy gaming YouTube channel in September 2020 and has since amassed a sizable following in the Free Fire community. He reached 500k subscribers in December 2021, surpassing one million the following month. He eventually reached the two million mark in May 2022.

He has uploaded over 610 videos which have gained more than 513 million views. The Enjoy gaming channel is growing at a rapid pace. The channel has garnered 190k subscribers and 31.513 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish