Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Sahil Khan has recently emerged as a renowned name in the Free Fire community. The player runs a successful YouTube channel, Downtech Gamer, which has already exceeded 2.43 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.

He creates a variety of Free Fire content on the channel, including events, challenges, pranks, gameplay, and more. Additionally, Sahil runs two other YouTube channels, Downtech Vlogs with 280k subscribers and Downtech Army with 101k subscribers.

What is Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1070869339. He is ranked Platinum 3 in the BR mode and Platinum 2 in the CS mode. The player’s stats as of 7 September 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Downtech Gamer has participated in 1161 solo matches and has remained unbeaten 59 times, equaling a win rate of 5.08%. The YouTuber has taken down 1908 enemies with 639 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 1.73 and a headshot percentage of 33.49%.

The player has participated in 2414 duo games and secured 181 victories, amassing a win rate of 7.49%. He has notched 4136 kills with 1209 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 29.23%,

In the squad games, Sahil has acquired 907 Booyahs in 6579 encounters, translating to a win rate of 13.78%. He has registered 10866 kills and secured 2923 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 26.90%.

Ranked stats

Downtech Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has two solo matches on his profile and has taken down six opponents, three of which are with headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3 and a headshot percentage of 50%.

Sahil has also played one ranked duo match in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season but has remained unsuccessful in securing a kill or a win this season.

Downtech Gamer has made five appearances in squad games and chalked up a single victory, maintaining a win rate of 20%. He has six kills with three headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 1.50 and a headshot percentage of 50%.

Note: Downtech Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 7 September 2022 and will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Downtech Gamer’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Downtech Gamer’s monthly income from the YouTube channel to be between $191 and $3.1K. The projected annualized figures at the current viewership levels are within the range of $2.3K to $36.7K.

YouTube channel

Sahil started his YouTube channel in March 2020 and has become a popular figure in the Free Fire community. He has uploaded over 400 videos that have gained more than 184 million views altogether.

The channel has grown at a rapid pace, and it surpassed one million subscribers in May 2021. This number crossed the two million mark with the arrival of 2022. In the last 30 days alone, he has garnered 765.185k channel views.

