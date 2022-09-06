Dark Tips FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Dark Tips FF is one of the many YouTubers who have achieved great success through Free Fire content. He has 834K subscribers on his eponymous primary channel, where he posts gameplay videos, including tips and tricks.

Dark Tips FF also runs a second channel called MrDark YT, which has 82.2K subscribers. Additionally, the content creator is a part of the popular BOSS guild and boasts 20K followers on Instagram.

What are Dark Tips FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Dark Tips FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 769222839. He has achieved Platinum 3 and Diamond 3 in the BR and CS ranked modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Dark Tips FF’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Dark Tips FF has played 2007 solo matches and has won on 139 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 6.92%. With 3434 eliminations and 974 headshots to his credit, he has a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 28.36%.

The YouTuber has secured 101 victories in 1883 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 5.36%. He has bagged 3062 frags and 807 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 26.36%.

Dark Tips FF has also won 504 of his 3187 squad matches, recording a win rate of 15.81%. He has 5816 eliminations and 1520 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 2.17 and his headshot percentage 26.13%.

Ranked stats

Dark Tips FF’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dark Tips FF has only played one ranked squad match in the current Free Fire MAX season. He did not secure a win or register a frag.

The content creator is yet to feature in a solo or duo match in the ongoing ranked season.

Clash Squad stats

Dark Tips FF’s Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Dark Tips FF has competed in 7286 Clash Squad matches so far and has emerged victorious 4005 times, making his win rate 54.97%. With 39595 kills and 21074 headshots to his name, he has a KDA of 1.74 and a headshot percentage of 53.22%.

Note: Dark Tips FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 6 September 2022. They will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Dark Tips FF’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dark Tips FF’s monthly income is between $831 and $13.3K. His earnings for the entire year are projected to be between $10K and $159.6K.

YouTube channel

Dark Tips FF started his primary YouTube channel in May 2021 and quickly emerged as a popular name in the Free Fire community. He acquired 200K subscribers by August 2021 and surpassed the 500K mark by the end of the same year. He crossed the 800K mark this August.

Dark Tips FF has posted over 100 videos in over a year. These videos have accumulated more than 64 million views. His channel continues to grow rapidly, having garnered 30K subscribers and 3.325 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh