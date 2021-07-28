Everything about Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code for OB29 update

The Free Fire Advance Server was initiated a few days back on July 22nd, and it will only last until July 29th, i.e., tomorrow. Players have just a day left to test out the new features and enjoy this test server.

The Free Fire Advance Server will be closing on July 29th (Image via Free Fire)

As already known by most players, they must enter the Activation Code to access the Advance Server. Upon registration, the developers will provide it to the selected users.

All the information about Activation Code for Free Fire Advance Server

The Activation Code is necessary for access to the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, it is given out by Free Fire themselves after the registrations. The website for the Advance Server has a FAQ, in which the developers explain that only a limited number of codes are available due to the limited size of the server.

There aren't any alternatives available for users to access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, and they'll have to wait for a response from the developers.

Here's a guide on the registration process for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server:

Step 1: You should visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website on your browser. Here's the link that will redirect you:

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here.

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the "Login Facebook" button. You should then log in using your account.

The next step to follow is clicking on the "Login Facebook" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A form will appear on your screen, and you need to fill it by entering your name, email, and phone number.

Enter the information, including the name, email, and phone number (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Later, you should click "Join Now." The application will be sent to the developers who will be reviewing it.

Note: Activation Codes are not guaranteed for all users who register, and only a few players receive the code.

