Fact Check: Are Free Fire ID unban tricks real?

Like any other title, Free Fire has its fair share of problems with hackers and cheaters. Garena has been striving to improve its anti-cheat system while simultaneously handing out bans to perpetrators every other week to provide a fair gaming experience to the game’s ever-growing fanbase.

Even after witnessing Garena's ban for the use of hacks, scripts, and mods, many gamers give in to the temptation of using illicit applications to gain an unfair advantage without considering the repercussions of their actions.

It is usually too late by the time gamers realize their blunder since the account is banned once there is evidence of any cheating. Subsequently, these players can only wish to rectify their mistakes and regain access to their accounts.

Read through to learn more about the repercussions of using hacks.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they can play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire ID unban tricks are fake and do not work

Multiple websites and YouTube videos claim to provide these users with a method to reclaim their banned Free Fire ID. However, they are just using unsuspecting users to gain more views as there is no possible way to get a banned ID back.

Garena's definition of cheating (Image via Garena)

Older players are well aware of Garena’s zero tolerance against cheating. Furthermore, the developers have created an entire FAQ on the official website to educate the users on what falls into the category of cheating and the repercussions of using them.

As stated, all gamers who engage in these illicit actions will be banned from Free Fire. At the same time, the developers will also ban their device so the perpetrator cannot use it to play the battle royale title from the same account.

Reasons for which users can get banned (Image via Garena)

In another section, titled “Account Ban,” Garena has provided gamers with a list of actions that can get them banned. This includes using mods, unauthorized gaming clients, non-official programs to gain an edge, bugs, glitches, and more. The punishment depends on the severity of the offense. But in the case of hacking, there is nothing but a permanent ban in store for players using hacks.

Gamers cannot appeal against the ban (Image via Garena)

The same section further adds that any account found guilty of cheating will be permanently suspended, and it is final. At the same time, it adds that no appeal will be entertained for it.

Thus, it is evident that once an account has been banned for cheating, gamers cannot restore it. In contrast, if they have been temporarily banned for a minor offense, in that case, players will be able to access Free Fire with the restricted account once the suspension expires.

Restrictions due to negative diamonds

Users may also be restricted due to negative diamond (Image via Garena)

Besides the ban, users may find access to their account restricted due to negative diamonds, that is to say if they have been refunded for a purchase after spending diamonds. In this case, the user can top up the required in-game currency to remove these restrictions.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far