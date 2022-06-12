Fact Check: Are Free Fire V Badge codes real?

V Badge has been a topic of discussion in the Free Fire community for a long time. Players have frequent discussions concerning the availability of the rare collectible. This is primarily attributable to the fact that most users participating in the game are interested in acquiring this specific badge since doing so makes them stand out from others.

More recently, a significant number of stories have circulated concerning the existence of a redeem code that would make it possible for gamers to obtain the V Badge at no cost. The following section provides the users with a detailed explanation of the legitimate way of receiving it.

Do the Free Fire redeem codes provide V Badge?

Free Fire redeem codes can provide players a range of attractive rewards for free. However, they cannot give them the V Badge. Accordingly, every one of these codes that gamers can discover on the internet is fake and will not work.

As a consequence, users who have been spending time looking for V Badge redeem codes must stop. They are wasting their time since receiving the unique badge through the codes is impossible.

According to the information the developers provided in the OB25 patch notes of the game, the official way to obtain the V Badge is by becoming a game partner, i.e., by joining the Partner Program. Subsequently, all interested individuals can apply themselves to join the particular program.

Join the Partner Program to get V Badge

Although users want to receive the V Badge, joining the Partner Program is not easy and requires them to match the different requirements set by the developers. The exact specifics stated on the program’s website are as follows:

Channels need to possess over 1,00,000 YouTube subscribers.

In the last 30 days, there must be a minimum of 80% Free Fire content and more than 3,00,000 channel views

Creators need to possess consistency in their social media activity and content quality.

YouTubers have to upload content that is specifically clean, non-offensive, and engaging content.

Individuals need professionalism, willingness to work hard, passion for gaming, and drive to succeed together.

If players match these, they can send in their applications for the program. However, a spot is not guaranteed as developers only choose the best candidates.

Steps to apply

The simple steps to apply and join the Partner Program of Free Fire are as follows:

Step 1: To begin, gamers can head over to the official website set up by Garena for the Partner Program. They can be redirected there by clicking here.

Step 2: In a subsequent step, individuals can hit the ‘Apply Now’ button to access the application form.

Step 3: The required details can then be carefully entered without errors. Players can finally submit the form.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, meaning that users from the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they can play the MAX version as it was not suspended within the country.

