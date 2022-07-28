Fact Check: Are GFX mods and hacks legal in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant have consistently seen a drastic jump in the collective active user base. However, the continuous rise in numbers has also resulted in upscaling the frequency of use of tools like GFX mods and hacks in both Free Fire MAX and the original variant.

The enhanced numbers of hackers/cheaters have prompted developers to take corrective measures to maintain a positive gaming environment. Many players still tend to employ various hacking tools or mods in Garena's battle royale shooter due to a misunderstanding about said software's legality.

The following section will shed light on whether the GFX mods and hacks are legal in FF/FF MAX or not.

Hacks are illegal in Garena Free Fire and may lead to permanent account suspensions

The misconception is wrong that some hacks or mods may go unnoticed in Garena's flagship shooter title. The fact that GFX mods and hacks are legal is untrue as the developers have clearly stated that the use/installation of any unauthorized tool or software is considered an illegitimate method.

Furthermore, if unauthorized tools or softwares like GFX mods or hacks interact with the game clients and influence the gameplay, developers can suspend the user's account. The ban will either be permanent or time-limited based on the severity of the cheating.

Gamers should note that Garena has upgraded its anti-hack systems to cope with the increased number of hackers. The number of suspended accounts has also seen a rise recently. Since some players may still go unnoticed, fellow gamers must report the cheaters as well.

Players can report cheaters or hackers on Garena Free Fire's customer support website. The link for Garena's help center is given here.

Users can report a hacker or hack through the Free Fire help center (Image via Garena)

Players use the link given above and access the help center. They can follow the steps given below to report a cheater:

Step 1: On the website, they need to sign in by tapping on the icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: They can use their preferred social media platform to log in. The options are Twitter, Google, Facebook, Apple ID, VK, and HUAWEI ID.

Step 3: After logging in, players can tap on their game account shown in the top-right corner and select "Submit a Request." They can also check their current requests in the same menu.

Step 4: One should select the game from the given options (Indian users should choose Free Fire MAX).

Reporting a hacker in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players should choose Hacker Report or Hack APK submission based on the type of report they want to submit.

If users are reporting a cheater, they can go for "Hacker Report," but to report a mod/hack, one should select "Hack APK submission."

Step 6: To complete the submission, one will need the hacker's player ID, evidence of cheating, an APK file (for submission of a new hack), and other details.

Once players fulfill all the requirements, they can submit the request and wait for a response from Free Fire's development team.

