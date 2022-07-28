Fact Check: Can buying and selling Free Fire accounts get you banned?

Since its initial introduction, Garena has gradually expanded its selection of cosmetic items in Free Fire that users may purchase to form a wider collection. The list comprises outfits and skins of various items such as backpacks, Gloo Walls, and more.

As the developers continue releasing new items, a few older ones have become rare. Players want to obtain them and are unsuccessful in their endeavors. In such cases, the phenomenon of account trading has been used as a resort since the items are not available anymore. Moreover, a few gamers purchase accounts to get a head start on their journey within the game as well.

The buying, selling, and trading of accounts have become a significant problem in the community. A substantial number of players are being scammed directly due to these activities.

Read through to learn whether the buying and selling of accounts can get gamers banned.

Garena’s take on Free Fire account trading

Account trading can have severe repercussions, including permanent bans (Image via Garena)

Garena has clearly stated that buying, selling, exchanging, or even sharing an account is prohibited in Free Fire.

The people behind the game have dedicated a section on the official support site called “Account Trading,” where they have clearly stated that the buying and selling of accounts directly violate Garena’s Terms of Service, which every player has accepted before creating the account.

Garena’s Terms of Service (article 6, paragraph 6.2) says:

“Your Account is non-transferable and only for your personal use. You may not authorize any third parties to access or use your account for any purpose whatsoever or try to transfer the account or associated Virtual Currency and/or Virtual Items to any third party in any manner.”

Transferring access to accounts to other users ruins the gaming experience of the entire community and hence is not allowed. Users can be banned permanently from the battle royale title if they share the login information for their account as well.

Moreover, the developers have iterated that the accounts are personal, non-transferable, and free. Thus, the selling or buying of an account is strictly prohibited. It goes without saying that players should never indulge in account trading.

Other reasons that can get Free Fire players banned

Other reasons that can get users banned within Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Besides sharing accounts, Free Fire players can be banned for several reasons, including using mods, hacks, scripts, and anything else that falls under the category of cheating. Once a player is found guilty of similar offenses, their account will be permanently suspended, which is final.

Developers ban millions of users every week as part of a crackdown against cheating. Thus, users should avoid using any form of illicit application under any circumstances.

