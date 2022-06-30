Fact check: Can Free Fire headshot mods get you banned?

Many Free Fire players wish to improve their skills as they continue playing the game. To accomplish the same, individuals put in considerable effort and grind for hours a day.

However, some players resort to using headshot mods and various other hacks to climb up the rankings. This conduct is unethical and usually has serious repercussions.

In the following section, we will look into whether using headshot mods and hacks can result in an account getting banned.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. However, they may play Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Do headshots mods and hacks get accounts banned in Free Fire?

Using hacks comes under the category of cheating (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to the Anti-Hack FAQ of the game, the usage of hacks and mods is considered to be cheating. The exact definition stated by the developers is:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non-existent on the official game."

Subsequently, all the headshot mods and hacks available on the internet fall under this category and are illegal.

How does Garena punish cheaters?

Here is a snippet from the official Anti-Hack FAQ of the game (Image via Garena)

The developers have clarified their stance against cheating:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Accounts using headshot hacks and mods will get banned by Garena. Furthermore, their devices will also be suspended, meaning they will not be able to play the game on their phone via other accounts.

What are players supposed to do?

Players must refrain from using hacks (Image via Garena)

Players are encouraged to refrain from using any hacks or mods, regardless of whether or not they involve headshots. These go against competitive integrity and spoil the game for everyone.

Also, any player using headshot hacks risks receiving an account ban. Individuals can check out the following tips to enhance their ability to land headshots:

1) Practice makes perfect: Things do not come easily without practice, and users will have to put in considerable effort to improve their ability to connect headshots. They can head to the in-game training range and practice landing headshots.

2) Optimal sensitivity settings: Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in the aim of players in Free Fire. Although they vary depending on personal preference, keeping them at a higher speed is generally advised. Doing so will help players flick the crosshair to the head of an opponent quickly.

3) Warm-up before matches: Before diving into battle royale matches, gamers can play Clash Squad matches to warm up their overall aim. This will help them stay consistent and perform well.

