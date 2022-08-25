Fact Check: Can Free Fire players be banned for using GFX tool?

Frame drops and low FPS are some of the most dreaded issues for players of all games, including Free Fire. They negatively affect the gameplay experience, resulting in players often looking for remedies to solve these issues.

In general, simpler measures such as clearing cache and closing background applications help in enhancing performance and providing the optimal experience. In some cases, despite the game's low requirements, players use third-party apps such as GFX tools to make the game even smoother.

However, players must avoid using such applications due to their very nature. This is strictly against the Anti-Hack Policy and could lead to severe repercussions. Interested readers will find the answers to their queries about GFX tools in the following article.

GFX tools must be avoided while playing Free Fire

For the uninitiated, the GFX Tool is a third-party application that claims to provide users with a seamless gaming experience. Subsequently, various videos on the internet claim that such applications work in-game without any repercussions.

However, this is not the case, and many of these tools can land gamers in trouble as they essentially modify the game files.

Garena maintains a stringent policy on third-party applications due to the widespread problem of players utilizing hacks, cheats, scripts, mods, and other tools to gain an unfair edge over their opponents. The developers suspend millions of accounts every week for inappropriate behavior.

The use of third-party applications may lead to a permanent ban (Image via Garena)

According to Free Fire's developers, cheating is defined as using unauthorized third-party programs that are not released by them or modifying or playing on a modified client to use functions that are non-existent in the game.

The usage of GFX tools fits well inside this category, as they interface with the game client and alter files. Therefore, players who utilize it will be considered cheats and may receive penalties.

A suspension may become permanent and will not be lifted (Image via Garena)

The developers have a zero tolerance stance against cheating and ban any user engaged in such activities. All accounts with proof of cheating are immediately and permanently suspended. Garena does not allow appeals for accounts that have been banned for the reasons mentioned above.

Thus, any GFX tool or other third-party tool that edits game files is considered unsafe and using these unauthorized tools in Free Fire can trigger an account ban. If gamers have previously used similar apps or software, they should stop using it immediately.

How to reduce lag

The gamer should set graphics to smooth (Image via Garena)

If users face lag in Free Fire, they can set the graphics to smooth and set the FPS option to High, which will help them have a better gaming experience. However, if gamers still face frame drop issues, they can set the FPS option to normal again. At the same time, they should close all background applications to free up memory, making the game run smoother.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game. Moreover, the same rules and regulations also apply to the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

