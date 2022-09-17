Fact Check: Can Free Fire players get latest version of the game using 50 MB APK file?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the mobile gaming community. The growth in the number of players since its launch has been impressive. One of the major reasons for the continued enthusiasm for this shooter title is that the developers regularly introduce updated versions of the game.

The game's size is usually altered with every patch update, and it may increase or decrease in size. However, gamers with a strict data plan prefer to download the battle royale game by spending the least amount of megabytes (data).

The size of the current version of Free Fire (OB35 update) is 356MB on the Google Play Store, but there are plenty of sources on the internet that provide FF APK files that are generally around 50MB to 60MB in size.

Do 50 MB Free Fire APK files allow users to access the game?

Android users can directly install Free Fire via the Google Play Store. However, another way of doing the same is by downloading the APK file and installing it.

Some sources provide APK files that are around the same size as the file on the Google Play Store, but users can also find several platforms that offer much smaller files (around 50MB). Because of the major difference in size, users often wonder about the trustworthiness of these files.

If downloaded from trusted sources, such APK files will allow users to get the BR shooter. However, players should also note that after installation, this APK will only allow them to open the application, and they won't be able to immediately play the game.

FF OBB download (Image via Garena)

To access the in-game content and resources, individuals will also have to download the OBB file, which will take up more data. They can do so in-game by opening the application. Alternatively, they can download the OBB file externally and place the same in a specific folder.

After downloading the OBB file, players will get the option to download the necessary resources from the in-game download center.

Free Fire Abuse Policy (Image via Garena)

However, if individuals download Free Fire APK files from a fake or unreliable third-party source, their FF accounts are vulnerable to being suspended.

As per Garena's Abuse Policy, the use of unauthorized programs will lead to a permanent suspension of the FF account. Unauthorized programs may modify or tamper with the game client and data (packet). Even the unintentional use of such programs will get users' FF IDs banned.

This is why mobile gamers are always advised against downloading FF APK files from random sources. The safest option is to download and install the game from the Google Play Store.

FF on Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

To install Free Fire's latest version from the Google Play Store, go to the platform and search for the game in the search box. Click on the appropriate result (mostly likely the first search result). Once the game's page appears, click on the "Install" button and wait for a few minutes.

Note: Free Fire is currently restricted in India, and players from the country should avoid downloading it. They can download the MAX variant instead, which does not have any restrictions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far