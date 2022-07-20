Free Fire OB35 update download link for Android and iOS devices

Free Fire’s OB35 update is here, and players can download it on their devices to explore the new features that the developers have incorporated. Modifications have been made to various components, and Garena has redesigned things such as the in-game user interface, war chests, and other elements.

Since the download has already been made available, gamers can visit the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on their Android and iOS devices to get the new patch. However, they will have to wait for the maintenance break to end for their servers to become eligible to gain access to the latest version.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India by the government, and users from the nation must avoid playing or downloading the game on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX, which was not included in the list of banned applications.

How to download Free Fire OB35 update on Android and iOS devices

Android

Get to the Google Play Store page and proceed with the download (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can check out the steps mentioned below to download the OB35 update of the game on their devices:

Step 1: They must boot up the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to search for the game.

Step 2: Gamers will find several outputs emerging on their screen, and they should select the relevant result.

Direct link to Google Play Store page: Visit - (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_&gl=US)

Step 3: Individuals may hit the ‘Update’ option to get the latest version. They can wait for the installation to complete.

iOS

The 5th anniversary of the game is approaching soon (Image via Apple App Store)

Users may follow the steps outlined below to get the latest version of the game on iOS devices:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on the iOS device and look up the battle royale title’s name.

Direct link to Apple App Store page: Visit - (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/garena-free-fire-rampage/id1300146617)

Step 2: Players can subsequently hit the update button to start the download procedure for the Free Fire OB35 update.

The Free Fire OB35 update size for Android and iOS devices is between 400 and 600 MB. Gamers must ensure adequate phone storage capacity to complete the installation successfully.

Aside from this, it is strongly suggested that the latest version be downloaded only through a reliable internet connection. In general, WiFi is preferable. Additionally, the total time required for the download will change based on readers’ respective internet download speeds.

