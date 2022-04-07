Free Fire official APK download link and installation guide for Android users

With the passing updates in Free Fire, the developers release new and exciting content to the game. The OB33 patch has brought some of the crucial changes in the recent patches with Link System, weapon adjustment, character balance, and more, to name a few.

If players have not downloaded the latest version yet, they can do so directly through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

When it comes to installing the game on Android devices, users also have the flexibility to utilize the APK file. Furthermore, Garena has started to make the file available on their website, alleviating the players' concerns about obtaining fake APKs from other third-party websites.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and hence players from the country should not install or play the game on their device under any circumstances.

How to use the APK file to install Free Fire (latest version)

You may follow the instructions laid down below to download the APK and install it to enjoy the battle royale title:

Step 1: First, you must delete the existing game client before downloading the new APK.

Step 2: Next, visit Free Fire's website. You can also land directly on the webpage using this link.

Click on the Download APK button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Then click the 'Download APK' button to redirect you to the official download section.

Click on the left button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: This webpage offers APK for the regular and the MAX version. You need to click on the Free Fire APK button on the left side.

Step 5: Once the download is complete, enable the Install from Unknown Source option if it has not been done before.

Step 6: Finally, you may navigate through the download section on your device and install the APK to enjoy the game.

If there is a parsing error, they can download the APK again and follow the steps given above.

Alternative Google Play Store steps

In addition to using the APK file, you may also get the latest version of the game straight from the Google Play Store. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: You should open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire. You may also click on this link to redirect to the game's page.

Click the install button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Click on the install button and the game will be installed on your device. You may need to further download additional resources before playing the game.

Finally, they may sign in to enjoy the new content with several BTS events underway and all other features.

