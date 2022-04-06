How to get BTS bundle in Free Fire through new Faded Wheel in April 2022

Over the past several years, Free Fire has collaborated with several notable personalities, companies, games, and more to provide users with a one-of-a-kind experience. The game unveiled its partnership with the South Korean Septet, BTS, in March 2022, and the events kicked off the same month.

Like any other crossover, the game is now jam-packed with exciting new events, alongside various eye-catching cosmetics that have surely captivated players' interest. The most valuable items up for grabs are the seven BTS-themed outfits, which players can only obtain through a unique BTS Crystal.

Players have several options to get this BTS Crystal, and the Faded Wheel is one of the recently started ones.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading or installing the game. The images used in the article are from the MAX version.

Getting BTS Crystal from Faded Wheel to acquire BTS Bundle in Free Fire

The BTS Faded Wheel has been available in Free Fire since 3 April 2022, and still, gamers have a few days on their hands to win the grand prize of the exclusive Easy Peasy emote and the unique BTS Crystal. As is the case with every Faded Wheel, users remove two items from the prize pool and subsequently make spins using diamonds.

Once an item is received, it will be grayed out and thus removed from the prize pool. Gamers should note that the price of subsequent spins will increase. The first one starts at nine diamonds, and the eighth one will cost 499 diamonds.

The overall cost of attaining all the rewards is 1082 diamonds and thus is a good bargain because the token guarantees a bundle later on.

Steps to making spins in the Faded Wheel

Players must first remove two items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

New players may follow these instructions to get the rewards from Faded Wheel:

Step 1: You should open Free Fire and access Luck Royale.

Step 2: Subsequently, you must select and remove two undesired items. Finally, you can make spins using diamonds.

How to use BTS Crystal to get a permanent outfit

Players can make a single spin from the event interface to get a bundle. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: Open the events within Free Fire and click the go-to button under Get BTS Outfit in the Events tab.

The particular crystal can be used here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, use one token to make a spin and draw one of the following rewards:

Blush Flush Soldier Nightmare True Charm Wave Breezer Golden Undaunted Tricky Jolly Deceptive Fearless

Users should note that a particular one is guaranteed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu