Fact Check: Can Free Fire players get V Badge using redeem codes?

Since the V Badge was first introduced in Free Fire, it has been the focus of considerable discussion across the community. Players who have attained partner status get this one-of-a-kind badge as it distinguishes them from other gamers.

Due to its exclusivity, the badge has become one of the rarest items in the battle royale title. Every player wishes to get their hands on this badge.

Many gamers have developed a misconception that they can attain the badge by using a redeem code. However, this is not true, and the reason for the same is explained in the following section.

Is it possible for Free Fire players to use redeem codes and get V Badge?

Free Fire redeem codes are an excellent option for gamers to get their hands on premium items free of cost. However, the V Badge is only provided to partners, with the OB25 patch notes clearly stating:

“Free Fire Partners will now receive a special in-game badge.”

Hence, obtaining it via a redeem code is not possible at any cost. Thus, all redeem codes claiming to provide V Badges are fake and will not work under any circumstances. Users should not waste their time looking for such methods as there isn’t one.

Instead, players can attempt to join Free Fire’s Partner Program to stand a chance of getting it. Garena has further set up a website dedicated to the same.

The requirements for the program are as follows:

Channels must feature at least more than 1,00,000 subscribers

80% of content should be related to Free Fire, alongside 3,00,000 views in the last 30 days

Individuals need to upload content that is clean, non-offensive, and engaging

Creators will have to sustain consistency in terms of social media activity & content quality

Users need to have a passion for gaming with a drive to succeed together

YouTubers must possess professionalism and have a willingness to work hard

It is worth noting that even if players meet the requirements stated above, they are not guaranteed a spot in the Partner Program.

Steps to join the Partner Program

Users interested in receiving the V Badge and matching the requirements can send their applications by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Use any web browser and search for the official Partner Program website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option, which will direct players to a Google Form.

Step 3: The required details can later be entered into the text field. Submit the form.

Once these steps are complete, the application will get reviewed by the developers. Generally, only the best candidates are chosen.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, they should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may continue to play the MAX version, which is not banned.

