Fact Check: Can Free Fire unlimited diamond mod get you banned?

Gun skins, costumes, emotes, and other cosmetic items are popular in the Free Fire community, with players working hard to add to their collection. While developers frequently offer a few items for free through events to keep players engaged in the game, premium items are expensive, requiring players to pay a fortune in diamonds.

This has subsequently led to a massive increase in the demand for diamonds. Several are well off and hence can procure premium in-game currency. On the other hand, due to the lure of cosmetics, many gamers who cannot afford to spend money on virtual currency regularly seek alternative ways to acquire diamonds for free.

On many occasions, these unsuspecting gamers are misled into using illicit mod applications to get unlimited diamonds within Free Fire to fulfill their desires.

Unlimited diamond mod will lead to a permanent ban in Free Fire

Use of diamond mod will lead to a permanent account ban as it is considered cheating(Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against any form of hacking and cheating to ensure a fair gameplay experience for the users. As per the Anti-Hack FAQ posted on the official website, the use of any unauthorized third-party program or playing on modified game client accounts is considered cheating.

The use of unlimited diamond mods or, for a matter of fact, any other modified game client or script that falls in this category is cheating. Consequently, users who engage in this type of behavior will be appropriately punished.

Gamers cannot be unbanned after the account has been suspended permanently (Image via Garena)

Once the developers have found any evidence of cheating, they will permanently ban the account in question irrespective of its access. After the account is suspended, gamers will receive the following error message while accessing the battle royale title - "There are abnormal activities with your account. It has been suspended."

Such suspensions are permanent and irreversible. Garena does not accept appeals from users banned for cheating. This restriction also applies to mobile devices in use.

Therefore, gamers should avoid employing mods, hacks, or scripts, regardless of the illegal benefit it may bring. Players should avoid using it even once, as the repercussions are severe.

What alternatives do players have?

Players can use redeem codes and events for getting freebies (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players have a handful of legit options to get free diamonds. The developers have released redeem codes that provide several free rewards, including the premium in-game currency. Besides this, users may employ Google Opinion Rewards by answering surveys and later acquire them using Play Credits to make in-app purchases.

At the same time, GPT applications like Swagbucks, YSense, and more also form an excellent option to get the in-game currency for free. However, players should know that this is not as easy as pressing a few buttons and will take a while to complete.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can engage in the MAX version that is not on the list of banned applications.

