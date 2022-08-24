Fact Check: Can players be banned for downloading Free Fire from unofficial sources?

Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant have grown massively in recent times, with their collective downloads breaching the 1.1 billion mark on the Play Store. Apart from Google Play, one can also download Garena's popular BR shooter through various company-specific application stores like Xiaomi Market, App Market (Oppo), Vivo App Store, etc.

Similarly, one can also use the TapTap store or App Store (iOS) to install Free Fire. However, many unofficial sources offer APK/OBB options for various games, including Garena's survival shooter and MAX variant. The frequency of downloads from unauthorized sources has increased significantly since the game's ban in India.

Downloading Free Fire from any unofficial source may have a negative effect on players' accounts. This article will address the claim that downloading the BR shooter from an unofficial source may lead to a ban within the game.

Garena Free Fire: Installing the game from an unauthorized source may lead to account suspension

Account ban in FF and FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Garena has strict policies regarding the installation of unauthorized game clients or third-party software. Any player who doesn't follow their guidelines may receive a temporary or permanent account ban. Developers have mentioned one of the measures that is a breach of the guidelines and may lead to an in-game prohibition:

"Using modified or unauthorized game client"

Thus, if players download the game's APK/OBB from an unofficial source, they may face a permanent or temporary ban if Garena's anti-cheat program detects this. Also, players cheating with hacks or any other measure may end up getting banned permanently:

"An account banned for cheating will not be unbanned under any circumstances."

Garena has stated that their permanent bans won't be revoked as they have adopted a zero-tolerance policy. Here's what the developers have mentioned regarding in-game cheating and bans:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again, using any other accounts."

Therefore, users should refrain from downloading and using any APK file from any unauthorized source. Furthermore, users should never utilize hacks that are unfair to the gaming environment.

Players should always report hacks and hackers in the game (Image via Garena)

Users should also remember to report hackers or hacks seen in the game through Garena's help center. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to report cheaters in the game:

Step 1: One should go to the "https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us" link to open the help center and click the sign-in button.

Step 2: They should then choose the platform attached to their in-game profile; otherwise, the log-in function won't work.

Step 3: Players should tap on their profile after logging in and choose the 'Submit a Request' option.

Step 4: Gamers can choose the game, fill in the details, select the required options like the type of hack, upload the proof (APK for hack or hacker's video), and submit their request.

Disclaimer: Indian users should refrain from installing and playing FF and play the MAX variant, which is still available in the Play Store.

