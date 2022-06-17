Fact check: Do the Free Fire MAX diamond generators really work?

Free Fire MAX receives periodic updates that bring in a range of new items. Diamonds are needed to acquire most of the exclusive ones that are introduced in the battle royale title, and numerous users purchase them via the in-game center or the top-up websites.

However, the cost of diamonds often appears to be a roadblock for some individuals, as they don’t find it feasible to purchase them within the game. As a result, gamers resort to using unethical and illegal methods like unlimited diamond generators. Using such tools can result in severe consequences, including loss of the account and more.

The following section looks at the legality and functionality of these Free Fire MAX diamond generators.

Do Free Fire MAX diamond generators actually help people get free diamonds?

To put it simply, Free Fire MAX diamond generators are scam applications. They essentially make exaggerated promises to give users an infinite number of diamonds in the game.

Since information regarding the in-game currency and other items are usually saved on the game’s server, these tools will not function under any circumstances.

Furthermore, many unlimited diamond generators require gamers to log in to their accounts or input their ID and password. Should they choose to do so, they will certainly end up losing their accounts. This is why players should avoid wasting their time on such generators available on the internet.

Garena’s statement about free diamonds

As per the official support section of the battle royale title, this is what Garena has to say about inappropriate ways to get free diamonds:

"If someone is offering you free diamonds or any in-game items at no cost, you’ve probably been targeted by a scammer who wants to gain access to your gaming account and your credit card or who wants to use your device remotely."

Consequently, diamond generators and other fake tools prevalent on the internet have to be avoided by players as they can not only lead to the loss of accounts but also money.

What other options do the players have?

Get free rewards via events

Many users seek to obtain in-game items using diamonds, and events often provide diamonds for free. Collaborations, festivals, and other noteworthy occasions typically result in the addition of new events to Free Fire MAX.

Individuals can keep an eye out for the latest events that get added to the title and earn free rewards within the game. For example, the ongoing Free Fire Rampage Identity event offers Sabertooth Loot Box skin and Final Catastrophe Loot Box for free.

Earn via Google Opinion Rewards and get diamonds

Google Opinion Rewards is a great way for users to acquire diamonds. It has more than 50 million downloads and is used by many players in the community.

Individuals must get the app on their devices and set up their profiles. Later on, they may complete surveys and earn special Google Play Credits. Players may then use the accumulated credits from these surveys to get the in-game currency in Free Fire MAX.

