Fact Check: Why Free Fire cannot be downloaded under 50 MB

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most popular mobile games that flaunts compatibility with even 2 GB RAM smartphones. The free-to-play tactical shooter has pretty low resource requirements, which has also ensured that the game doesn't have a massive file size.

Although the in-game content has grown over the years since Free Fire's release in 2017, developers have controlled the size of the app in the Play Store. However, to enjoy all of Garena's BR title features, players are required to download additional resource packages in the game.

Garena Free Fire: Does the game work with a 50 MB file size

Various websites list "low MB files" for Garena's BR shooter (Image via Google)

Some websites list low MB files for Garena's BR shooter, claiming that the game will work with a size of 50 MB. Many of these sites feature almost 50 MB zip files for the game's APK. However, there is no chance for users to operate the application with a total file size of 50 MB.

In the recent OB34 update, Garena optimized the file size of both of its BR games. The MAX variant and the original game have a download size of 400 - 450 MB on the Play Store. The additional content is available in the in-game "Download Center."

Thus, any claim made on any site regarding the 50 MB file size of Garena Free Fire is fake. Users can only download the APK file in the given size, which will not work without an additional OBB. The game will open when gamers install the APK after adding OBB to the device's "Android" folder.

How to download the game?

One can use the Play Store/App Store to install the latest version of the popular tactical shooter (Image via Google)

The free-to-play BR shooter is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store. Thus, users can follow the steps given below to install Garena's BR shooter:

Step 1: Gamers should spot and tap on the App Store/Google Play Store on their devices.

Gamers should spot and tap on the App Store/Google Play Store on their devices. Step 2: They can use the search box given in the application store (iOS or Android) to look for the "Free Fire" application.

They can use the search box given in the application store (iOS or Android) to look for the "Free Fire" application. Step 3: Users can tap on the install button on the app's page and wait until the download and installation are completed.

Users can tap on the install button on the app's page and wait until the download and installation are completed. Step 4: After the game gets installed, users can open the app and download the additional update files for the OB34 version before logging in using their desired mode.

After the game gets installed, users can open the app and download the additional update files for the OB34 version before logging in using their desired mode. Step 5: Once the game opens, users can use the "Download Center" to get additional in-game content. However, the other resource packages will enhance the file size on the device, causing the stutters more often.

In the Indian region's case, users can repeat the same process with the MAX variant as the Government of India banned Garena Free Fire in February 2022 alongside 53 other apps.

The download size for Android users will vary from device to device and will be 350 to 450 MB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far