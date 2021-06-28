FAU-G vs Free Fire: Controls, graphics, gameplay, and game modes compared

While Free Fire is one of India's most sought-after BR titles, FAU-G is India's first war game developed by the Bangalore-based company nCore Games.
Yesterday, the beta version or the Early Access version of FAU-G's Multiplayer mode was released, which players can download from Google Play Store.
This article analyzes the controls, graphics, gameplay style, and game modes of FAU-G and Free Fire to compare these two titles and determine which is better.
FAU-G vs Free Fire
Gameplay style
The gameplay style of FAU-G and Free Fire is the opposite. While Free Fire features the battle royale theme as the game's core concept, FAU-G is more of a storytelling, arcade-style based game. As per Google Play Store description:
"FAU-G pays tribute to the heroes of our nation's armed forces. FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India's borders."
FAU-G's weaponry is also restricted to melee weapons, while on the other hand, Free Fire offers a plethora of guns in its arsenal to rain down bullets on the ground.
However, the FAU-G: Multiplayer beta version currently offers TDM (Team Deathmatch) matches to fight against each other with firearms.
Graphics
The graphics of both Free Fire and FAU-G are of average quality. The frames and textures in these games are not heavily detailed. However, Free Fire offers a UHD gameplay experience with 60 FPS frame rates on mid-range devices.
FAU-G also provides 'Ultra' graphics with over 60 FPS frame rates on mid-range Android devices.
Gameplay modes
FAU-G currently has three gameplay modes available:
- Campaign
- Team Deathmatch (beta version)
- Free For All (Not accessible)
However, as previously mentioned, FAU-G's multiplayer mode is in the beta testing stage and is yet to make it to the official release. The Team Deathmatch mode hosts a 5v5 battle where two squads fight against each other. The team to score maximum points wins the match.
Free Fire offers a much better variety in gameplay modes ranging from battle royale matches to Clash Squad fights. Here are the gameplay modes available in Free Fire:
- Ranked Game
- Clash Squad (Ranked, Bermuda Remastered, Classic)
- Classic (All maps)
- Pet Rumble
Controls
Free Fire provides several options such as Aim Precision, Quick Weapon Switch, Quick reload, Auto Switch gun, In-game tips, Auto-parachute, etc., in the 'Controls' tab, that can be turned on, off, or kept at default. Free FIre also offers a customizable layout for allocating buttons.
However, there are no layout customization options available in FAU-G, and players can only alter movement sensitivities, look sensitivity, look acceleration, and fire mode.
Verdict: Which is better?
Regarding better experience, graphics, advanced controls, and better gameplay modes, Free Fire is the clear winner.
The multiplayer beta version of FAU-G has many bugs and glitches with the D-pad and has specific aim control and layout options. However, the developers are constantly trying to fix these glitches to enhance the in-game experience of players in the future.
Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer