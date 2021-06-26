Best BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) claw layout and gyroscope sensitivity settings for beginners

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the localized Indian variant of the globally renowned title PUBG Mobile. Like the latter, it also includes unique features and advanced layout options for better control.

As more and more new players join BGMI, they get confused about the best sensitivity and claw layout settings that can help them ace their gameplay.

The gyroscope sensitivity is a fantastic mechanism that helps players control the recoil of a weapon. Hence, it makes a significant impact on the gameplay of a player.

Therefore, this article provides step-by-step instructions for adjusting the best gyroscope sensitivity and claw layout controls for beginners in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Best gyroscope sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The gyroscope feature monitors device movement and controls the weapon's recoil. Players may change the camera movement in the game by rotating the device.

Here's how players can activate the gyroscope:

Step 1: After opening Battlegrounds Mobile India, press the arrow. A new tab will appear. Select the "Settings" option.

Step 2: Click the "Basic" tab and then scroll down to the Gyroscope option.

Choose an option

Step 3: Select either the "Scope On" or "Always On" option.

In the "Gyroscope" tab, there will be three options:

1) Close: If this option is activated, the gyroscope feature will not function.

2) Scope On: When the player uses the ADS (Aim Down Sight) or scopes in with a gun, the gyroscope function will be active.

3) Always On: By selecting this option, players can manage the character movement, in-game camera movement, and scope movement with the gyroscope.

Gyroscope sensitivity for best recoil control

Here are the ideal gyroscope settings that can help players control the weapon's recoil:

Gyroscope sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 400%

2x Scope: 400%

3x Scope: 335%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 228%

6x Scope: 203%

8x Scope: 171%

To obtain the best results, players should also apply to the Camera and ADS sensitivity sections described below:

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity in BGMI

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 103-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 74%

2x Scope: 25%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 15%

ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity in BGMI

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 104-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 74%

2x Scope: 24%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 15%

Best claw layout settings for beginners

Three-finger and four-finger claw layouts are the most efficient for competitive games like Battlegrounds Mobile India. But beginners should stick to the default two-finger settings.

Once they get well accustomed to the gameplay mechanism, they can try out the three-finger claw settings shown below:

Three-finger claw layout

This layout will allow players to take faster shots at opponents while also giving them more control over their reflexes.

Note: The settings described here are the best for the writer. However, it may or may not be the best option for every player.

