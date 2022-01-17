FF rewards for today (17 January): Free Fire redeem code and other items revealed

The developers of Free Fire regularly add new events to the game, and they are one of the primary methods by which players can obtain rewards and exclusive items for free or at a lesser cost.

Consequently, whenever Garena brings in events through collaborations, campaigns, and other means, there is a lot of buzz among players. As of this writing, there are events in the game related to the ‘New Year Party’ that are rewarding weapon loot crates, among other things.

Free Fire redeem code and other rewards for the Indian server (17 January)

Redeem code

This is the redeem code that players have to enter (Image via Garena)

A Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server was released recently. Users can redeem it from the special in-game section of ‘FFPL Dream Team’ to get a power-up, which they can utilize to get more points. It is as follows:

Working redeem code for the Indian server: FFPLWHSYDQQM

Reward: 1x Triple Captain (Power-up)

Login for free reward

After login, the players will get a free reward (Image via Garena)

Login for free reward commenced on 10 January and will be available to users until 19 January. It only requires individuals to sign into Free Fire each day to claim a unique item, and those who have done so since the start of the event can obtain the following:

Login 1 day: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Login 2 days: 2x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Login 3 days: MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Login 4 days: 500x Universal Fragment

Login 5 days: 2x Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Login 6 days: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Login 7 days: 2x Incubator Vouchers

Welcome the new year!

The event will end on 18 January (Image via Garena)

In this event, the users are first required to complete the missions to obtain the 'New Year 2022 Token'. The tasks that players must complete will be refreshed every day.

Players can then go ahead and utilize the collected tokens to redeem various weapon loot crates.

Play Bomb Squad map

Users simply have to play a particular number of matches (Image via Garena)

A new map in the Bomb Squad mode of Free Fire has been added, and users can enjoy it as of this writing. Additionally, they can gain certain rewards for playing the mode as well. Listed below are the items they will be receiving:

Play 1 match in Bomb Squad: 1x Pet Food

Play 2 matches in Bomb Squad: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 3 matches in Bomb Squad: 3x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II

The top-up event started on 15 January (Image via Garena)

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up II commenced recently and will be accessible until 21 January in Free Fire. Users have to purchase a particular number of diamonds in the game to get two rewards as a bonus. The items and the requirements are as follows:

Top-up 100 diamonds for Pan – Hiphop Face

Top-up 300 diamonds for Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

Edited by Siddharth Satish