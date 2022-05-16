FFWS Milestone rewards in Free Fire MAX: Claim rare emote, gloo walls, and characters for free

The play-ins for the prestigious Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa have ended, and now all eyes are on the grand finals. It will feature teams from all over the world fighting against one another for the biggest share of the $2 million prize pool.

The developers have set a live-watching milestone for this event, similar to previous global tournaments. These rewards will serve as an additional incentive for fans to tune in and cheer for the team they support.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing it. They may continue to play Free Fire MAX as it was not on the list of banned applications.

FFWS Milestone rewards in Free Fire MAX

The live watching milestone (Image via Garena)

The FFWS Sentosa 2022 Grand Finals are scheduled for 21 May 2022. Gamers can get a number of exciting rewards for free by achieving the view milestone, including a character, an emote, and even a gloo wall skin.

The available items are as follows:

Rewards from the first target (Image via Garena)

Reach 200,000 live viewers to get Character Choice Crate (one free character) and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher.

Rewards from the second target (Image via Garena)

Reach 400,000 live viewers to get The FFWS Dance emote and 3x Weapon Royale Voucher.

Rewards from the third target (Image via Garena)

Reach 700,000 live viewers to get one of the following:

Gloo wall – Aurous Dragon and Room Card (1 Match)

Gloo wall – Dragon Steel and Room Card (1 Match)

Gloo wall – Ferocious Ink and Room Card (1 Match)

Unlike a few previous tournaments where the developers provided redeem codes for the items, this time around, they will provide the items directly. Gamers will have to collect the rewards through the event section of the battle royale title.

Steps to collect the rewards

If users have accomplished a particular milestone, they can claim the rewards by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Players should sign in to their Free Fire MAX account.

Step 2: Next, they should open the event by clicking on the calendar icon.

Select Watch & Win event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can access the FF World Series 2022 tab and navigate through the events to select the corresponding 'Watch & Win' tab.

Step 4: Finally, users can click on the claim button to obtain that particular item.

When it comes to the gloo wall skin, gamers will have to confirm their selection to receive it.

The live watching rewards will only be available to players on 22 May 2022, i.e., a day after the end of the mega event. Players on the Indian server are advised to collect these once they have accomplished a particular milestone.

