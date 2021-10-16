FireEyes Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and channel views in October 2021

Pratham Shaw, recognized for his YouTube channel, FireEyes Gaming, is a rising content creator whose videos are based on Garena Free Fire. He has witnessed significant growth in the last few years due to the engaging content that he uploads.

FireEyes Gaming currently has 3.66 million subscribers and 387.65 million views to his name. Pratham's Instagram account also has over 92 thousand followers.

FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 435180912.

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming has decent lifetime stats in the game (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has made 16729 appearances in the squad matches and has a win tally of 3613, having a win percentage of 21.59%. With 53374 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.07.

Meanwhile, he has outclassed his enemies in 253 of the 1645 duo games, retaining a win rate of 15.37%. In the process, he has racked up 4479 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 968 solo matches and has precisely 100 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 10.33%. He has secured 2570 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.96.

Ranked stats

The content creator hasn't played any ranked solo games (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, FireEyes Gaming has featured in 264 squad games and has come out on top on 25 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 9.46%. He has 739 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The YouTuber has competed in 103 duo matches as well and has 6 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 5.82%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.56, he has 248 frags.

YouTube channel and channel views

At the time of writing, Pratham's channel has over 255 videos, the most-watched of which had 15 million views. According to Social Blade, he has 110 thousand subscribers and 23.668 million views in the last 30 days.

As previously stated, FireEyes Gaming's YouTube channel has over 387.65 million views.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as FireEyes Gaming plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by R. Elahi