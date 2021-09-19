Five best landing locations on Free Fire's Purgatory map to increase K/D ratio

Purgatory is among the four battle royale maps of Garena Free Fire and provides an exciting environment for players to compete. The decent-sized map is comparable to Free Fire's Bermuda but has a variety of terrains.

There are various hilly locations, water bodies, and multiple bridges that suit campers. The loot is pretty well-dispersed all over the map that is well-connected with roads and has specific hot drop locations.

Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Due to versatility in the terrain and ground, Purgatory sometimes becomes a bit difficult to conquer. Dropping at high-ground locations provides a tactical advantage, while landing at a low-level site may lead to early exit denting K/D.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire's Purgatory: What are the best drop locations to increase the K/D ratio

1) Brasilia

Brasilia (Image via Free Fire)

Brasilia is meant for experienced players as it is among the hot drops in Purgatory. Each match in Purgatory attracts plenty of players at Brasilia that lies in the heart of the map.

The loot is evenly dispersed all over the location, which proves to be a clear invitation for the players. Hence, the skillful players should drop at Brasilia to collect a significant amount of loot and score kills.

A player with a decent skill-set can easily score more than three or four kills after equipping powerful weapons and occupying a higher ground.

2) Forge

Forge (Image via Free Fire)

The rightmost location in Purgatory has a decent amount of loot and hence attracts a good number of players. After landing in Forge, players can acquire the loot and get some kills to maintain and improve their K/D.

One should remember that Forge is meant for players with intermediate skill-set, and hence, beginners should look for other options.

3) Marbleworks

Marbleworks (Image via Free Fire)

Much like Brasilia, Marbleworks is another popular landing location in Free Fire's Purgatory. It is arguably the most expanded location on the map featuring enough amount of cover and buildings.

The location also has an abundance of loot which attracts a decent amount of players making Marbleworks a busy area. Hence, players have to repeat their strategy of land, loot, camp, and kill.

The location is situated in the center-left part of the map and is suitable for players with intermediate capabilities.

4) Quarry

Quarry (Image via Free Fire)

Quarry lies on the southwestern side of Purgatory and is among the least explored locations on the map. Hence, it is the most suitable location for beginners as there are a low number of fights that occur in Quarry.

However, many bots and newbies make their way to Quarry, and hence players can still get enough kills and loot to maintain their K/D.

5) Crossroads

Crossroads (Image via Free Fire)

Skilled players often avoid Crossroads because of its placement and low level of loot. The least crowded leftmost region of Purgatory has small buildings and enough loot.

Although the quality of the loot is not excellent, it can be regarded as a suitable location to survive early in the match. Moreover, players can score some kills of rookie players and bots.

Note: High-tier loot zones (shown in blue) are random in each match.

