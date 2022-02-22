Flash pet in Free Fire MAX: Abilities, advantages, and how to get

Pets are an integral feature of Free Fire MAX, courtesy of the unique abilities they possess in-game. Garena has added new ones for players to relish with the frequent updates. In the latest OB32 version, Flash made its way into the game, making it the 20th pet to be added.

Like most previous releases, the developers have incorporated it through a top-up event that will run for several more days. In addition, there are a few skins available for acquisition as well.

Details about the new Flash pet in Free Fire MAX

Abilities and advantages

Flash is a great pet (Image via Garena)

Skill: Steel Shell

At the lowest level of the pet, the damage from FF Knife and bullets that players take from behind is reduced by 10%, up to 100 durability points. This is followed by a 150 second cooldown.

The damage taken is lowered by 25% upon reaching the max level, up to 150 durability points. The cooldown time gets reduced to 90 seconds.

Advantages

This ability has the potential to be extremely valuable in both core game modes of Free Fire MAX - Battle Royale and Clash Squad. It may be especially advantageous for those who rush their opponents because the damage they suffer from foes who are shooting from behind will be significantly reduced.

Subsequently, such users can opt for the Flash pet in the game and increase their chances of getting a Booyah.

How to get Flash pet in Free Fire MAX

The top-up event (Image via Garena)

The pet is a part of the ongoing Flash Top Up, which started on 15 February and will be available until 3 March. Users must meet the following requirements to get the available rewards:

Top-up 100 diamonds - Flash pet

- Flash pet Top-up 300 diamonds - Pet Skin: Cyber Flash

- Pet Skin: Cyber Flash Top-up 500 diamonds - Pet Skin: Festive Flash and Show off (action)

Steps to buy diamonds and get free rewards

Purchase the given number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players need to visit the in-game top-up center and choose the required number of diamonds (based on the rewards desired).

Step 2: They should then head over to the specific top-up event section in Free Fire MAX once the payment is complete.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can claim the rewards and then try the Flash pet in-game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish