Free Fire 100% top-up bonus: How to get double diamonds in May 2022 (MAX version)

After a long time, Garena has reintroduced a 100% top-up bonus event in Free Fire MAX, and players can get up to 1000 diamonds for free.

Diamonds are the most valuable in-game currency in the battle royale title since they can only be purchased with real money and cannot be earned by playing the game. As a result, gamers look for deals and other opportunities that offer them better value for their in-app purchases.

Garena regularly incorporates top-up events in Free Fire MAX that offer users can get additional rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds. However, 100% bonus top-up events provide much more value and are less common.

How to get a 100% top-up bonus (double diamonds) in Free Fire MAX version

The requirements of this event (Image via Garena)

The new 100% bonus top-up event began in Free Fire MAX on 26 May 2022, and it rewards players with additional diamonds. Gamers can get a maximum of 1000 diamonds as a bonus and have time until 30 May 2022 to fulfill the following requirements:

Purchase a total of 100 diamonds: Receive 100 free diamonds

Purchase a total of 300 diamonds: Receive 200 free diamonds

Purchase a total of 500 diamonds: Receive 200 free diamonds

Purchase a total of 1000 diamonds: Receive 500 free diamonds

The rewards from the event are cumulative. Therefore, users will get a total of 500 diamonds (100 + 200 + 200) if they purchase 500 diamonds since this will fulfill the requirements for the first two tiers as well.

Users have to follow the steps outlined below to get the 100% bonus in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: The first thing that individuals must do is make a normal top-up, and they can access the top-up center available in the game to do so.

The price of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can select the preferred top-up pack, considering the requirements of the new event.

Step 3: Users can click the button below the given pack and complete the transaction through the preferred method. Once the payment is complete, they will receive the diamonds.

Subsequently, they can collect the bonus diamonds through the event section.

Select 100% the Bonus Top Up tab (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players should open the event tab by clicking on the calendar option and then select the 100% Bonus Top Up tab.

Step 2: Gamers should click the claim button beside the diamonds to obtain them. Individuals will then receive their top-up bonus.

What is the best top-up to get maximum value through the event?

Which is the best top-up pack for this event? (Image via Garena)

Players can purchase any top-up pack based on their preference as they will meet a particular requirement with any pack.

However, they will receive the most value out of the pack that costs 800 INR and offers 1060 diamonds, though the difference is rather small. Upon making this purchase, users will immediately be rewarded with an additional 1000 diamonds for free through the event section. Consequently, the price per diamond comes down to INR 0.383.

This event provides a great deal, and users (especially those who purchase diamonds regularly) should not miss out on it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish