Free Fire 4th Anniversary event date in India (2021): All you need to know

There are tons of exclusive items in Free Fire, such as skins, costumes, and more. Events have emerged as a primary source among the many methods by which players can attain such things.

There are a variety of unique and new events appearing periodically in the game for players to enjoy. The game will celebrate its 4th anniversary this month, and users are pretty excited about the events added to mark the occasion.

Many leaks and speculations have already surfaced online regarding the items expected to be made available.

Date of Free Fire 4th anniversary events for Indian server

The exact dates when the 4th-anniversary event will commence on the Indian server are yet to be revealed by the developers.

In-game events start from August 14th in the Europe server (Image via Instagram)

However, Free Fire Europe has shared a post on their social media handle, which mentions that the in-game events start on August 14th. This could imply that the events for the Indian server could also start around the same date.

Players should note that the peak day celebration of the Free Fire 4th-anniversary event will be observed on August 28th, i.e., in around three weeks. Throughout this day, loads of rewards will be present for the users to attain.

Thiva character will be given for free on August 28th (Image via Free Fire)

One of the items has already been announced by the developers. Players will be able to get the “Thiva” character on August 28th for free. For those who aren’t aware, Thiva is the in-game personality of Like Mike, a renowned DJ.

A calendar will be released during major events, campaigns, or collaborations, providing players with further information. It is anticipated that one for the 4th-anniversary celebrations will soon be unveiled as well for the regions.

Rewards

As mentioned above, there has already been a lot of speculation online regarding the items and prizes. However, users should know that these are just leaks, and Free Fire is yet to confirm the rewards.

In the previous two anniversary celebrations, characters were given out for free. Apart from that, many other items were also provided to the users that they can check out in the following video:

Edited by Srijan Sen