Free Fire 4th Anniversary Memory Album event guide: How to get free rewards

Garena is constantly launching new events in Free Fire to keep gamers invested. For some players, events are still the primary way to secure freebies in the game. With the commencement of the 4th Anniversary celebrations, many events have been released, which provide numerous rewards.
One of the most intriguing events is the Memory Album event, which features an exclusive grenade skin as a reward. It was added on 20 August 2021 and will be available until 5 September 2021.
How to complete Memory Album event in Free Fire
Players will take pictures with a specific set of mentioned characters in the newly added Annual Party game mode in this new event. They are as follows:
- Kelly
- Kla
- Wolfrahh
- Dasha
- Alvaro
- Moco
- Andrew
- Laura
- Joseph
- Paloma
- Hayato
- Maxim
- Caroline
- Kapella
- Olivia
Players will receive rewards after clicking a photograph with a specific number of characters. They are given below:
- 3 characters: Gold Royale Vouchers
- 10 characters: 1000 Gold
- 15 characters: Grenade - Thrash Goth
Here are the steps you can follow to access the new mode:
Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and tap on the mode-selection option present on the bottom right.
Step 2: Next, select the “Happy Birthday Free Fire - Annual Party” mode and tap on the “Play” button.
Step 3: Once it starts, you will need to go close to the respective character and take a snapshot.
Only a few of them show up each time. Users will have to play this multiple times.
You can follow the steps given below to access the event interface:
Step 1: First, you need to visit ‘The 4th Anniversary Party.’
Step 2: Next, you must click the Memory Album in the bottom left corner.
Step 3: After collecting photographs with the respective characters, tap on the crates below to obtain the rewards.