Free Fire 4th Anniversary Memory Album event guide: How to get free rewards

Garena is constantly launching new events in Free Fire to keep gamers invested. For some players, events are still the primary way to secure freebies in the game. With the commencement of the 4th Anniversary celebrations, many events have been released, which provide numerous rewards.

One of the most intriguing events is the Memory Album event, which features an exclusive grenade skin as a reward. It was added on 20 August 2021 and will be available until 5 September 2021.

How to complete Memory Album event in Free Fire

Users have to complete the album to get all the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Players will take pictures with a specific set of mentioned characters in the newly added Annual Party game mode in this new event. They are as follows:

Kelly

Kla

Wolfrahh

Dasha

Alvaro

Moco

Andrew

Laura

Joseph

Paloma

Hayato

Maxim

Caroline

Kapella

Olivia

Users need to tap the crate below to obtain the individual rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Players will receive rewards after clicking a photograph with a specific number of characters. They are given below:

3 characters: Gold Royale Vouchers

10 characters: 1000 Gold

15 characters: Grenade - Thrash Goth

Here are the steps you can follow to access the new mode:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and tap on the mode-selection option present on the bottom right.

Select Happy Birthday Free Fire - Annual Party (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, select the “Happy Birthday Free Fire - Annual Party” mode and tap on the “Play” button.

You need to take photographs to obtain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once it starts, you will need to go close to the respective character and take a snapshot.

Only a few of them show up each time. Users will have to play this multiple times.

You can follow the steps given below to access the event interface:

Step 1: First, you need to visit ‘The 4th Anniversary Party.’

Tap on the Memory Album option on the bottom left corner (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must click the Memory Album in the bottom left corner.

Step 3: After collecting photographs with the respective characters, tap on the crates below to obtain the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen