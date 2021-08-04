Free Fire 4th anniversary update: New AC80 gun and Sensei Tig pet abilities revealed

The Free Fire OB29 update has been launched and is available for download. It is called 4nniversary and will also mark the 4th anniversary of the title. Players can check out the new content once the maintenance downtime concludes at 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

The developers have added many new and exciting features that were previously accessible on the Advance Server. The new game mode and characters have especially attracted users. Besides this, there are several other introductions like that of the new firearm and a new pet.

Overview of new gun and pet in Free Fire 4th anniversary update

New AC80 gun in Free Fire

The AC80 will be available in the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes after the patch (Image via Free Fire)

As with the previous few Free Fire updates, the OB29 patch also features a new firearm called AC80. The new gun was available in the Advance Server that closed last month, where players could test out the new content.

The official patch notes state the following about the new marksman rifle in Free Fire:

"Introducing the AC80, a new marksman rifle is available in Clash Squad and Battle Royale. With its piercing shots, the AC80 can easily take down enemies equipped with heavy armor."

The gun stats are as follows:

Damage: 50

Rate of Fire: 0.45

Magazine: 10

It is worth noting that users will be able to use a muzzle, grip, and stock with this rifle. It will be available in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode.

Additionally, when gamers continuously hit their enemies, the AC80 will inflict additional damage on opponents.

New Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire

Description:

"You can't see me."

The name of the new pet is Sensei Tig. Its availability wasn't revealed in the patch notes, but the developers have shed light on its skill.

The pet's skill is called Nimble Ninja, and it will reduce the duration of enemies' man-marking skill. However, the exact specific details of this reduction have not been announced yet.

In the Advance Server, it was a 30% reduction at the first level, which increased to 60% at the highest level. Players can expect further details about it very soon.

4th-anniversary details

With the 4th anniversary coming, Free Fire has collaborated with the renowned DJ duo of "Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike," and two characters based on them will also make their way into the game.

"Thiva" will be given for free to all the users on August 28th, the peak day of the anniversary celebrations. On the other hand, the in-game persona of Dimitri will be part of a top-up event, which begins on August 12th.

