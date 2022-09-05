Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code requirement: How to access OB36 features before official update

The Free Fire Advance Server for the OB36 update has been active for the past few days and will end soon. It has given the community a general idea of what they can expect from the game’s next update.

Since there is still time left for the Advance Server to shut down, users yet to try it out may do so by downloading and installing the APK on their devices. However, they will need to get a unique Activation Code as it is impossible to get into the server without this specific code.

Free Fire Advance Server for OB36 update: What is Activation Code and how to get it?

The Activation Code is given after players complete the registration (Image via Garena)

The Activation Code is a unique code Garena provides to users who sign up for the Advance Server. As previously stated, it is required to gain access to the server, and anyone who receives the code will be able to test out the various features.

Nevertheless, not every player will receive the Activation Code after the registration, and only a few individuals will get their hands on it due to the limited space available on the server.

The steps to register are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers can start by opening a web browser and searching for the Advance Server website.

They can log in via any one of the two options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can sign in using one of the two login options: Facebook or Google. A dialog box will soon pop up on their screens, and users must enter their email addresses.

Step 3: Finally, they may press on the ‘Join Now’ button to complete the registration process.

If they receive the Activation Code, they can install the OB36 Advance Server on their devices to check out the new content.

Features of Free Fire OB36 update

Most features available on the Free Fire Advance Server will likely be incorporated into the final release. Here are some of the top additions that could be included in the OB36 update:

1) Mystery character (Rebel Rush ability)

Almost all of the Advance Servers have mystery characters. This time, the new addition has an active ability called Rebel Rush, providing a significant speed boost for 0.5 seconds. Players can stack this skill for two uses with a 5-second cooldown between them.

There is a 40-second cooldown after fully utilizing the ability.

2) New pet – Fang (Wolfpack Bond skill)

Fang is a new pet on the Free Fire Advance Server with a unique skill called Wolfpack Bond. Whenever an enemy takes down a teammate, the skill will grant users 10 EP if their HP is full or 5 HP if not. The ability has a 40-second cooldown and does not exceed the HP/EP limit.

3) New Social Island

Social Island has now become a unique mode in which gamers can interact with one another and make new friends. The developers have incorporated several exciting elements, such as a football field, where individuals may go to pass the time and have some fun when they are not on the battlefield.

The following tweaks and features may also make their way into the game:

Coin Clash game mode

Airship Feature

Gallery feature

New Corrosion Grenade

Changes to Clash Squad

Spectate feature changes

Ability to turn temporary weapon skins into permanent versions

Readers can tap here to check out the detailed features of the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and individuals who reside in the nation are urged to avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may access FF MAX as it was not named in the list of banned applications.

