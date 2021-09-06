Free Fire Advance Server for OB30 update: Everything known about registration process and Activation Code so far

Garena updates Free Fire regularly to keep the game fresh and offer new content for fans to enjoy. Advance Servers are generally released a few weeks before an update. Players can test out new features and report the bugs and glitches to have a chance to get free diamonds.

The developers have now opened up registrations for the Advance Server of the upcoming OB30 update, starting very shortly. As always, users must input an Activation Code to access the test server.

Details regarding Free Fire Advance server for OB30 update

Registration process and more

Step 1: Players need to go to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server on their devices. They can head over to the page through this URL.

Step 2: Following that, they should click on the "Login Facebook" option. They will then need to enter their credentials and log in to their respective Facebook profiles.

Gamers need to tap on the "Login Facebook" option to proceed with the registrations (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, a form will appear on the screens of the players. They are required to submit information such as their name, email, and phone number to complete their profile.

Next, gamers are needed to press "Join Now" upon entering all the details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They should press the "Join Now" option after entering all the necessary information.

After following these steps, gamers will be registered.

The download for the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server's APK will begin on 9 September. The server will also be starting on the same day and will draw to an end on 16 September.

Timeline of the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Activation Code

An Activation Code is mandatory to get access into the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Garena sends an Activation Code to only a limited number of players after the registration process.

However, readers should note that not everyone who registers will be getting their hands on this one-time-use code. This is because the server can only hold a limited number of players.

Hence, gamers can follow the steps mentioned above to register and have a chance at getting the Activation Code.

