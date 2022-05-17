Free Fire Advance Server OB34 APK download link, Activation Code process, closing date, and more news

The Free Fire OB34 Advance Server has a lot in store for players to explore, from detailed character alternation to a new character, pet, and even sniper rifle. It has been a few days since its release, and the enthusiasm for trying new content for this special client has not faded.

Since the test is open for a few more days, gamers can still access the official website to download the APK and install it on their devices. However, access to the Advance Server is confined since it requires an Activation Code, something to which only a particular subset of people have access to.

Suppose players are looking forward to downloading the client and accessing it with an Activation Code. In that case, they should go through the following section in detail.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and consequently, gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. They may continue to play Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server: All you need to know

Start and end date

The Advance Server's timeline (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server went live on 12 May, and from that same day onwards, users have been able to download the client from the official website. They only have a few days left until the server closes on 23 May.

Download link and steps to get Activation Code

Although the download is open to all registered players on the official website, the Activation Code is given only to selected users. They may follow the steps given below for the same:

Step 1: First, gamers can access the official Advance Server website by clicking on this link.

Gamers need to register through the preferred method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they have landed on the webpage, players will receive the option to sign up using Facebook and Google.

Accurately fill in the details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: To set up their account, they can click on the corresponding button and fill in the necessary details.

Only a handful of gamers will get the code (Image via Garena)

Subsequently, selected individuals will receive the Activation Code, which they will need to use when starting the client for the first time.

After these steps are complete, users will find the APK download button. They can click on it to get the latest version of the Free Fire Advance Server. Individuals can follow these steps:

Click on the download button to get Free Fire OB34 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players can toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option if this has not been done previously.

Enter the code received earlier and click okay (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can then install the APK file and sign up as guests. Finally, they can enter the Activation Code to enjoy the new features.

New content

M24 is the latest entrant (Image via Garena)

A few of the key changes are as follows:

New pet and a mystery character

New sniper rifle M24

Character adjustments including Chrono, Xayne, Skyler, and Alok

Bomb Squad 5v5 and new map

UI improvements and more

Individuals may follow the detailed introductions and changes here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer