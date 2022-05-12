Free Fire Advance Server OB34 APK download method, release date, and how to get Activation Key

Garena tests out the features of every Free Fire update in the Advance Server before releasing them publicly. It enables the developers to eliminate bugs and fine-tune any features before publishing the update to provide the best possible user experience.

The APK file for the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server is now available for download from the official website. Nevertheless, only a limited number of users with the Activation Code will be allowed access to this client. As a result, players keenly follow the Advance Server, which is accompanied by great hype until its availability.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the region are advised not to participate in this version. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server

Release date and end date

Advance Server will start on 12 May (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB34 Advance Server will open on 12 May 2022, i.e., today. All users with an Activation Code can access the client and test out all the new features until its conclusion on 23 May 2022. The data in this application is not linked to the global version and will thus be deleted upon completion.

Steps to get Activation Code and download method

The significance of the Activation Code is demonstrated by the fact that players cannot access the Advance Server without it. The only option accessible to gamers is to register in advance to have a chance of getting it.

The procedure for the same is outlined below:

Step 1: First, use this link to visit the official Advance Server website.

Step 2: Players will have to sign up on the website using Facebook or Google. Subsequently, they will be asked to enter details like their name, phone number, and email ID.

Gamers can click the Join Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can submit the form by clicking the Join Now button. The developers will provide the code to the selected users.

After registering, users will have access to an APK download button. Once it becomes active, players may click on it to download the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK. Individuals can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Once the APK is downloaded, users may navigate through their phone’s settings to enable the Install from Unknown Source option.

Gamers need to enter the code to start the server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can locate the file and install it. They can open it and sign in as guests. Subsequently, enter the activation code to gain access.

Gamers are encouraged to download this file from the official site since other sources pose a security risk and may include malware.

Note: Even after registrations, players may or may not receive the Activation Code for the same.

