Free Fire Advance Server OB34 update APK download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB34 update is next in line, and gamers are looking forward to the upcoming features. With the patch's release only a few days away, the developers have made the Advance Server available. This unique client allows selected players to test the new features.

Gamers can report any bugs or issues they encounter while playing on the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server until 23 May 2022. Additionally, players can also win diamonds in the global version by hunting for bugs in this client.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game. They may download the MAX version instead.

How to download and install Free Fire OB34 Advance Server using the APK

All Free Fire Advance Servers are restricted to the Android platform. Garena offers the APK file for the latest version on their dedicated website. Players can follow the instructions outlined below to download and install the client for the OB34 version.

Step 1: Users can click here to visit the official website.

Sign in through the preferred method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After opening the web page, gamers are advised to sign in through Facebook or Google.

Step 3: They will be asked to fill in the required details like their name, email, and mobile number.

Gamers can fill in the details (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players may click the join now button to complete the registration.

If they are selected, gamers will receive the Activation Code. After creating an account, they will receive a link to download the APK. Users are advised to proceed with the download only if they have received the code.

Step 1: Once the file has been downloaded, players can install it after enabling the 'Install from Unknown Source' option.

Enter the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users can open the game and sign in as a guest. They will be prompted to enter the Activation Code, after which they will be able to access the client.

Since the developers have offered the APK directly, gamers should not utilize other sources to download and install the Advance Server. APK files from unofficial sources could be infected with a virus attached to the fake file.

Key changes in the OB34 Advance Server

Mystery character with Sense Shockwave ability

New pet – Finn with a skill called Dash Splash

New weapon – M24

UI Changes in the ranked interface and new fire sound cues within the game

Bomb Squad 5v5 – Ranked and new map

Character adjustment: Xayne, Kenta, Nairi, Skyler, Chrono, Steffie, Alok, A124, and Misha

