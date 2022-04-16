Free Fire OB34 update expected release date and time for all regions and servers revealed

Updates are usually a topic of contention in the Free Fire community since they bring in new and exciting features that make it more inclusive to its ever-growing fanbase. The OB33 update went live a few days back, and gamers are enjoying the new features, notably the Link System, included to provide free characters.

Fans and players are already looking at the OB34 version. This will bring more changes to their favorite game to further improve the experience. Since the battle royale title follows a particular pattern for updates, users have a general idea of when to expect the patch.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can enjoy the better version.

Free Fire OB34 expected release date and time for all regions

The Clash Squad season ends on 25 May (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB34 update is expected to go live on 24 May. The expected timings for different servers are as follows:

Bangladesh – 10.30 am

Nepal – 10.45 am

England – 5.30 am

USA – 1.30 am (New York time)

Indonesia – 12.30 pm

Japan – 2.30 pm

Brazil – 2.30 am (Sao Paulo)

Europe – 6.30 am (CET)

In the past, most Free Fire updates were released one day before the then-ongoing Clash Squad season ended. Since Season 12 comes to a close on 25 May, players can anticipate the update to be released on the specified date.

The update is preceded by server maintenance, during which users will be unable to access the game. Often, the patch is issued one or two hours into the break, and the timings for the release are estimated accordingly.

Gamers can download the patch through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store but will not be able to play it due to the servers not being available.

The previous Advance Server was opened about two weeks before the update (Image via Garena)

Players will be able to preview the new features before the update through the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server. This client enables users to test and offer feedback on new features even before implementation.

Garena releases it around two weeks before the update, and it has a limited number of spots available. Thus, only those with an Activation Code are eligible to access it.

It is important to note that the dates and timings mentioned in the article are estimates. Hence, gamers must take them with a pinch of salt as the developers are yet to announce the patch or its release.

