Free Fire Advance Server OB35: Expected release date and how to get activation code

Regular updates have always stirred a conversation in the Free Fire community worldwide. This is important for the game as it helps keep things fresh while making it more inclusive for the ever-growing audience.

The OB34 update went live in late May and brought in several improvements to characters and weapons. At the same time, the Bomb Squad mode and map were only recently added. This update has also generated excitement and anticipation for the next OB35 patch, which will be published in a few weeks.

However, similar to any previous updates, the features will first be added to the Advance Server. Read through to find out more details about the same.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in the country are advised not to participate. They may play the MAX version that is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: All you need to know

The previous Advance Server was released around two weeks before the patch (Image via Garena)

Advance Server is a special client that the developers release before every patch to test all the new features and fine-tune them to provide an optimal experience at the time of their release. The client is generally released around two-to-three weeks before the update and is available for a few days.

Previous updates were released a day prior to the end of Clash Squad season (Image via Garena)

The OB35 update is expected to go live on July 20, 2022. Based on the trends discussed earlier, gamers can expect the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server to be released in the second or third week of July.

How to get an Activation Code?

Gamers cannot access the Advance Server without an Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Server is accessible solely on Android devices. Once the Advance Server has been launched, all players can download the APK straight from the official Advance Server website.

However, even after installing it, users will require an Activation Code that needs to be entered after booting up the game for the first time.

The developers have implemented this system because the client can only support a limited number of players. As a result, players can register themselves on the official website to stand a chance of getting the Activation Code. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers must access the Free Fire Advance Server website once Garena announces the details of their upcoming client.

Gamers have two options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers must sign in through their Facebook or Google accounts. Next, they must enter all the required details to fill out their profile and click the 'Join Now' button.

Fill in the required details to proceed forward (Image via Garena)

Select few gamers will receive the Activation Code. Users will need to download the APK file once it becomes available by signing in to the same account and utilising the code when prompted.

Moreover, Advance Servers have always attracted players due to their exclusivity. It also allows them an opportunity to get diamonds in their global account for reporting bugs and glitches. This further entices the average user into testing the update ahead of release.

