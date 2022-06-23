Free Fire Advance server for OB35 update: Expected release date, how to register, and activation code details

Players are eagerly waiting for Garena to release the new OB35 update for the Free Fire title. The game is based on the battle royale concept where players have to survive till the end and emerge as the ultimate survivor to win the match. Developers on keep adding new items and other fixes to keep the player's interest intact in the game.

The new OB35 update is just around the corner and will be released in the upcoming weeks. The audience loved the OB34 update as it featured many new modes and other elements in the title. Now, players are looking forward to the Advance Server to test out the upcoming features of the new OB35 update. The Advance Server is a test server that Garena releases before any new update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in the country are advised not to play the game. They may play the MAX version that is not among the banned applications.

Everything players need to know about the Free Fire Advance Server for OB35 update:

Free Fire OB35 Advance server (Image via Garena)

Players can make use of the Advance Server to test new features in the upcoming updates and give feedback to the developers. The Advance Server is released by the developers to offer the best possible gaming experience to Free Fire players and eliminate any bugs in the title.

The release date for the OB35 update is speculated to be between July 20-23, 2022. The Advance Server is released two weeks before the official release date of any new update. It means that the Advance Server will be made available by July 7-8, 2022.

How to register for the OB35 Advanced Server

Garena offers Free Fire players the option to register themselves for the Advance Server. It helps them to understand which features are more suitable to be released in the upcoming update. Upon successful installation, the player will receive the activation code necessary to run the Advance Server on the device.

Here is a quick guide to registering for the OB35 update:

Registration process for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players are recommended to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website when the announcement of the upcoming update is made by Garena.

Step 2: After that, players need to sign up with the proper credentials on the website via either Google or Facebook and click on the 'Join Now' button.

Step 3: Upon successful registration, players will receive the Activation code for Advance Server on their accounts.

Players can use the Activation Code to access the Advance Server and experience the new features before the official release of the update. Another impressive feature of the Advance Server is that players can receive free diamonds on their main accounts if they report any major bugs or other in-game issues to the developers. Upon successful reporting, the developer rewards the player with diamonds or other items to their main FF account.

