Free Fire Advance Server OB36 ending date, APK download link, and free diamond guide

Garena releases an Advance Server before every major update that arrives for Free Fire. A majority of players eagerly await its release as this server provides insight into what changes and additions could occur in the game’s upcoming patch.

The Free Fire Advance Server for OB36 update launched on 1 September and has been a major topic of discussion within the title’s community. Like previous servers, it provides players with an excellent opportunity to test various new features and earn free diamonds by reporting bugs and other issues.

Interested gamers can download the APK file and install the Advance Server before its conclusion. A detailed guide on how to do so has been provided below.

Free Fire Advance Server OB36 APK download link and steps

Garena has provided a direct APK download link for the file on the Advance Server website. Detailed steps for downloading and installing this APK are given below:

Step 1: Players must go to the Advance Server website on their devices. Tapping this link will take them to the website.

Sign in via any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players should log in using the option they used while registering. After doing so, gamers should tap on the ‘Download APK’ option.

Tap on the 'Download APK' option to get the APK file (Image via Garena)

The download for the APK file will commence soon. Since the file size is 765 MB, they must make sure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before going ahead.

Step 3: Once the download ends, players will have to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ settings on their devices.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can install the APK file to get the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server.

Input the Activation Code to enjoy the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Later, users can open the game’s application and enter their Activation Code to gain access and enjoy the newest features.

Note: It is impossible to gain access to the server without the Activation Code, and is necessary if players want to try out the Advance Server. Click here to see a guide on receiving this code.

Ending date of Free Fire Advance Server OB36

Here is the exact timeline of the OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's OB36 Advance Server went live on 1 September and will remain active till 8 September. After that date, the server will be shut down by the developers, meaning that no one will be able to access it anymore.

It is also worth noting that all progress made within the Advance Server will not carry over to the main game.

Free diamonds

1000 diamonds are rewarded to players who report unknown bugs (Image via Garena)

According to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server, 1000x free diamonds will be given to the first unknown bug hunter. Clearly, this provides an added incentive to players testing out the features.

If individuals want to report the bugs encountered, they can go to the server’s website and select the ‘Bug Report’ option. They will then be redirected to a ‘Feedback’ form, where they will have to enter various details like the description of the bug, UID, phone model, videos, and more.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to avoid playing the game on their mobile phones. They can, however, enjoy the MAX edition as it is not among the prohibited applications.

Edited by Atul S