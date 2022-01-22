Free Fire Amazon Prime rewards: How to get new Sakura Ottero pet skin for free

Many Free Fire items are pretty expensive for gamers since they need them to spend many diamonds. As a result, when developers provide these for free, users do not leave any stones unturned to get freebies.

A total of twelve in-game items have been made accessible to players for free due to Free Fire's partnership with Amazon Prime for the second time. These have been accessible one at a time starting August 2021, and a new reward is offered every two weeks until February 2022.

Steps to get Sakura Ottero pet skin for free in Garena Free Fire

Amazon Prime members have already claimed numerous appealing items over the previous six months, including several characters, vouchers, an emote, outfits, and more.

The final prize - the Sakura Ottero pet skin has also been available from 20 January 2022. Gamers have time until 2 February 2022 to get this free pet skin. Users need to select Ottero and press the equip button under the skin tab within the pet section.

However, there are certain limitations as the items can only be claimed on the Android device. On top of that, each Free Fire account can be linked to one Amazon account, and users can claim the rewards once.

Players can follow these steps to link their ID to their Amazon Prime account and collect the rewards:

Click on the calendar option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can sign in to their Free Fire account and access events by tapping on the calendar icon.

Click the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, they need to select Amazon Prime Rewards under the News tab and click the go-to button to open the unique event interface.

Press the 'Login with Amazon' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can tap on the 'Login with Amazon' button to be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Gamers can log in and finally collect the Otter Pet skin. It will be sent directly to their account.

On top of that, it is worth emphasizing that gamers cannot collect expired rewards under any circumstances.

