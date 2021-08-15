Free Fire APK download on Jio Phone is not possible as the game has different system requirements

Free Fire APK and OBB files are often used by battle royale mobile gamers if they want to update the game to its latest version before it arrives on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Due to the massive popularity of Free Fire, many unscrupulous people on the internet are misleading players into believing that they can play the game on Jio Phones.

Free Fire APKs do not work on Jio Phones

The internet is filled with misleading information regarding Free Fire APKs (Image via Google)

Playing Free Fire on Jio Phones or successfully downloading Free Fire APK files on Jio Phone is impossible. There are numerous videos on YouTube claiming that the hack does work. Unfortunately, it does not.

It's not just videos. Many websites are guiding players on how to play Free Fire on Jio Phones. Players should avoid these fake Free Fire APK files as they may contain viruses and malware.

Why do Free Fire APKs not work on Jio Phones?

It is not possible to play Free Fire on Jio Phones

To find out why Free Fire APKs do not work on Jio Phones, one must take a look at the minimum device requirements for Free Fire on Android and iOS devices:

Operating System: Android 4.1 and iOS 8.0

Size: 689 MB for Android and 1.9 GB for iOS

RAM: 1 GB

Jio Phones have a small screen and keypad. This is not sufficient to run the various commands that are required to play Free Fire.

Based on the above, players can see that Free Fire requires a minimum of 1 GB of RAM to run. Jio Phones only have 512 MB of RAM, so playing the game on such a device is impossible.

Free Fire is only available on Android and iOS platforms. Jio Phone uses KaiOS, which does not support Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire diamond hack APKs are fake and may lead to account loss and ban

Edited by Srijan Sen